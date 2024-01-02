Charming Ford Bronco golf carts hit Kissimmee 2024 Auction

The Ford Bronco is a beast of the off-road, a king amongst the rugged and the trail-ready. But can its intimidating appeal translate to the serene greens of the golf course? That's the question posed by these adorable 2024 Bronco Golf Carts, set to tee off at the Kissimmee 2024 auction from 2-14 January.

Sure, they might lack the vroom of a V6 and the grip of knobby tires, but these pint-sized Broncos have undeniable charm. They capture the essence of the iconic SUV in a miniature package, complete with the open-air feel and boxy good looks. Each of the three carts boasts a unique colour scheme: Brittany Blue with Tan interior, Wimbledon White with Tan interior, and Black with Brown interior.

But under the hood (or lack thereof) lies more than just cuteness. These Broncos pack a punch for their size, thanks to a 5 kW electric motor juiced by a lithium battery. Power is sent to 14-inch chrome off-road wheels with disc brakes, ensuring a smooth ride even on uneven terrain.

The amenities list reads like a luxury cart: LED lighting, custom bumpers, a windshield, plush custom seats, USB outlets, a waterproof Bluetooth radio with speakers, and even a digital display. It's everything you need to cruise the course in comfort and style.

While these Bronco Golf Carts are bound to steal the hearts (and maybe wallets) of many, Mecum's Kissimmee 2024 auction promises a treasure trove of automotive gems for all tastes.

Gearheads can ogle over one of only three 1964 Ferrari 275 GTB/C Speciale, rumoured to fetch a nine-figure sum and potentially become one of the most expensive cars ever sold.

So, whether you're a golf enthusiast smitten by these miniature Broncos or a classic car connoisseur eager to witness automotive history, Mecum's Kissimmee 2024 auction has something to drive your excitement.