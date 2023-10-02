ChargeNet to build 10-point charging hub in Tauriko

ChargeNet, New Zealand's leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network, has unveiled plans to construct a cutting-edge charging hub in Tauriko, Tauranga. This development will mark a pivotal moment in the local EV scene, where over 60,000 full EVs and a further 25,000 plug-in hybrids (PHEV) are currently registered.

Set to be one of New Zealand's fastest and most extensive EV charging hubs, the new facility will boast an installed capacity of 750kW. This means it can simultaneously charge up to 10 electric vehicles, including a dedicated area for vehicles towing trailers, campervans, and small electric trucks.

New Tauriko EV charging hub

The first phase of the project, scheduled for completion by the end of 2024, will see the installation of five 150kW chargers. These chargers can add up to 300km of range in just 20 minutes, depending on the vehicle.

What's more, ChargeNet says the new charging hub will be powered by "100% renewable, climate-positive certified electricity sourced from wind, hydro, and solar energy," thanks to the company's partnership with Ecotricity.

EV adoption trending upward

Tauriko is strategically chosen as the hub's location, considering its high daily traffic of approximately 26,000 vehicles on average.

According to ChargeNet CEO, Danusia Wypych, this new facility is perfectly positioned to cater to the surging charging demand and fulfil the needs of drivers on the go.

Wypych also expressed ChargeNet's ambitious plan to double its network to 600 charging points within the next three years. The company envisions rolling out a range of hubs and destination chargers across New Zealand that can easily scale up to accommodate increasing demand.

Wypych stated, "We strive to continuously improve our charging network to meet the needs of all our customers. There are three key considerations when building charging hubs like these: location, timing, and providing the right speed. Planning for future growth means we can scale these sites relatively quickly."

More in store

In addition to the Tauriko hub, ChargeNet has also unveiled plans to develop or refurbish eight EV charging sites across various regional centres. These sites, equipped with a mix of 75kW and 150kW chargers, will provide charging for four vehicles at each location. The expansion will reach Tairua, Waihi, Paeroa, Whakatane, Southern Wairarapa, Blenheim, Motueka, and Cromwell, making EV charging more accessible to New Zealanders in these regions.