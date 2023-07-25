Carlex gets wild with Ranger Raptor

If the standard Ranger Raptor offered by Ford isn't quite angry enough for you, then the Polish company Carlex Design has a solution.

Primarily known for pumping up the aggro (and price) of more exotic vehicles like McLarens, Ferraris and Rolls-Royces, Carlex has also ventured into more "utilitarian" vehicles, like vans (yes, they do an extreme version of the ubiquitous Ford Transit Custom!) and utes like the Mercedes-Benz X Class, Nissan Navara and the previous Ford Ranger.

But the Raptor is the latest 4x4 to get the Carlex treatment, in the form of the T-Rex kit.

While the kit doesn't bring any performance increase (does the Raptor really need that anyway?), it seriously bumps up the aggression with a bonnet scoop, a sports bar, and auxiliary roof lights with a trick hood all finished in "Line-X", a ruggedly durable material that is also used on other exterior trim updates like the mirror caps and side steps.

The front gets a new bumper and grille, both in Line-X as well, while the T-Rex also wears unique T-Rex graphics, painted brake calipers, and black 18-inch wheels.

All of this will cost you €18,339.30 (NZ$32,709) on top of the price of your Raptor, and all of the accessoreies are also available individually from Carlex's website.

But if that's still not enough, Carlex has unveiled a version with a full interior remodeling that is, well, rather bright... If you don't like orange, then look away now because things are about to get very orange.

Carlex has gone all-out with a leather-trimmed dashboard and steering wheel, natural leather upholstery, sports seats in leather and Alcantara, an Alcantara headliner, and painted air vents, as well as plenty of Carlex and T-Rex logos, just so you don't forget who did this.

The interior kit costs €7,373.85 (NZ$13,150) and is available in more subdued tones.

If, however, you really like the orange, then you could just buy this example - it costs €99,900 (NZ$176,581) and is very orange indeed.