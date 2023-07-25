Carlex gets wild with Ranger Raptor

Damien O’Carroll

  • Sign in required

    Please sign in to your account to add a vehicle to favourite

  • Share this article

If the standard Ranger Raptor offered by Ford isn't quite angry enough for you, then the Polish company Carlex Design has a solution.

Primarily known for pumping up the aggro (and price) of more exotic vehicles like McLarens, Ferraris and Rolls-Royces, Carlex has also ventured into more "utilitarian" vehicles, like vans (yes, they do an extreme version of the ubiquitous Ford Transit Custom!) and utes like the Mercedes-Benz X Class, Nissan Navara and the previous Ford Ranger.

But the Raptor is the latest 4x4 to get the Carlex treatment, in the form of the T-Rex kit.

While the kit doesn't bring any performance increase (does the Raptor really need that anyway?), it seriously bumps up the aggression with a bonnet scoop, a sports bar, and auxiliary roof lights with a trick hood all finished in "Line-X", a ruggedly durable material that is also used on other exterior trim updates like the mirror caps and side steps.

The front gets a new bumper and grille, both in Line-X as well, while the T-Rex also wears unique T-Rex graphics, painted brake calipers, and black 18-inch wheels.

All of this will cost you €18,339.30 (NZ$32,709) on top of the price of your Raptor, and all of the accessoreies are also available individually from Carlex's website.

But if that's still not enough, Carlex has unveiled a version with a full interior remodeling that is, well, rather bright... If you don't like orange, then look away now because things are about to get very orange.

Carlex has gone all-out with a leather-trimmed dashboard and steering wheel, natural leather upholstery, sports seats in leather and Alcantara, an Alcantara headliner, and painted air vents, as well as plenty of Carlex and T-Rex logos, just so you don't forget who did this.

The interior kit costs €7,373.85 (NZ$13,150) and is available in more subdued tones.

If, however, you really like the orange, then you could just buy this example - it costs €99,900 (NZ$176,581) and is very orange indeed.

Gallery

Keep up to date with DRIVEN Car Guide

Sign up for the latest news, reviews, our favourite cars and more.

By signing up for this newsletter, you agree to NZME's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.