Car-Vid Classics: Unpimp your ride

Swedish actor Peter Stormare is often cast in creepy, quirky roles; he was one of the criminals in Fargo, and the mucus-suffering underground eye surgeon for Tom Cruise in 2002's Minority Report. Seinfeld lovers might also remember him as the Russian illegal cable TV installer, Slippery Pete.

Created in the early 2000s as a satirical look at the booming culture of car modifying with style over substance, the "German" Stormare represents Volkswagen and its new age of fast four-cylinders, with the brand new MkV Golf GTI.

Joined by German model Zonja Wostendiek, the very clinical set-up also parodied MTV's Pimp My Ride. Best left to the video to explain about the shipping container, wrecking ball and trebuchet!