Car-Vid Classics: Travis goes berzerk

Hard to believe it's 10 months since Ken Block passed away on Jan 2, 2023, but a legacy he left behind was his awesome Gymkhana YouTube series; and even more fitting, a handover of the last one to fellow adrenaline seeker Travis Pastrana.

Taking over the mantle of Gymkhana and releasing just a few weeks before Block's passing, at least the master got to see his apprentice's work: and what fine work it was, with Pastrana cramming in some incredible never-seen-before diving and driving antics into his iteration of Gymkhana, with his 643kW Subaru Family Huckster, complete with active aero that looks like an alarmed insect.

Like rail slides, donuts around a wheelstanding monster truck, a street drag race, a top-speed 265km/h jump, another open-bridge jump over a hovering helicopter, a high-speed skid across a water pad, and even a faux Subaru used car sales commercial for the WRX.

With over 20 million views in less than a year, it's a great way to whisk away 10 mins of a modern-day car-vid classic.