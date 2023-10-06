Car-Vid Classics: That lap, 20 years on

The Bathurst 1000 is on this weekend, with qualifying and the Top 10 Shootout, Saturday.

Which leads nicely into one of the most iconic laps around Bathurst, and almost certainly for most kiwis - it's 20 years since Greg Murphy clocked his superb qualifying lap of 2m:06.859 seconds to cement him not just pole positon, but a gap to second-placed John Bowe by a massive 1.1 seconds.

An effort so good, teams in pit-lane flowed out to applaud him. Murph backed it up a day later with Steve Richards and history was made.

Watch the famous footage above or check out the brief chat from the man himself in a video below released just last week, promoting this year's race.