Car-Vid Classics: Seton, Skyline, rain and slicks

The countdown to the Bathurst 1000 has begun, just one month away, which offers the perfect time to look back at 35 years ago, when in 1987, young gun Glenn Seton was showcasing his talents.

Driving the Peter Jackson DR30 Nissan Skyline RS, ignore the old, grainy low-res 1980s imagery, because on slicks, Seton displayed some incredible car control to wrestle his car around an increasingly wet top-half of the Mount Panorama circuit.

Commentator Mike Raymond gives the verbal backing of Seton's skills, but even he has a few heart-stopping moments as Seton is crossed up more than a few times with a few turns of opposite lock.

He and co-driver John Bowe would keep it all together and finish fourth on track just behind Peter Brock's #10 HDT Commodore - specifically, the team car that Brock was cross-entered into, after his own 05 Commodore expired.

This was also the first year of the track extension, initially titled the Caltex Chase. Infamously, this was also the year that the race-winning Eggenberger Texaco Ford Sierras were disqualified months after the race finished for illegal wheelarch mods that allowed for taller tyres, a result that elevated Brock to his ninth and final Bathurst 1000 win, and Seton/Bowe to second place, ahead of Nissan teammates George Fury/Terry Shiel, Nissan's most successful Bathurst, until its victories in 1991 and 1992.