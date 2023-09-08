Back when EVs were just starting to make a meaningful impact on the Kiwi market (waaaaay back in 2021...) people associated EVs with being fast, mainly thanks to Tesla.

So we decided to throw a bunch of them up against each other at a dragstrip, namely the Meremere Dragway just south of Auckland.

Not only did an MG ZS EV, a Mini Electric, a Kia Niro EV and a Tesla Model 3 Long Range face off against each other, but Sam had to bring along a Lamborghini Huracan for good measure. Oh, and a Tesla Model 3 Performance also turned up, just to keep things interesting.

Not only that, but the biggest selling plug-in vehicle was also taken down the strip - a venerable e-scooter - only to be roundly beaten by a Tamiya TT02 Mercedes-AMG RC car.

But what happened with the real cars? Did the Lamborghini cement ICE superiority over the EVs? Was the MG's hoonish behaviour off the line enough to give it a win? Did Sam manage to get his Audi RS4 on the strip?

You can read the original article here, but you'll have to watch the video to find out...