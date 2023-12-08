Car-Vid Classics: Dr EV-il returns!

GM recently announced its return to the New Zealand market with the Cadillac Lyriq, but there was also a preview to the forthcoming GM EV range in the form of an awesome SuperBowl ad... from 2022.

Austin Powers cast got back together again after 21 years for GM Superbowl ad.

Mike Myers' Dr Evil, from the Austin Powers trilogy, reprises his role - with most of the cast from Austin Powers looking remarkably similar to when they last appeared on the big screen in Austin Powers Goldmember 21 years ago, back in 2002.

This includes Myer's Dr Evil, Seth Green's Scot Evil, Mindy Sterling as Frau Farbissina, and Rob Lowe's Number Two. In fact the only key cast-member missing is Verne Troyer, who sadly passed away in 2018.

The 90-second ad showcases some of GM's EV cars, including the Lyriq, the GMC Hummer and Chevy Silverado, plus the BrightDrop EV van, as Evil realises he is now the second biggest threat to the world behind climate change.

To take over the planet, you have to save the planet. Right?

So he takes over GM and control of the Ultium platform to create several EVs to bring everybody in on going all-electric. The catchphrases, interaction and humour is as sharp as it was all those years ago.