Car-Vid Classics: Colin McRae at the 2006 X Games

By 2006 Colin McRae hadn't competed full-time in the WRC for more than two years, having only dabbled with a few races for Skoda and Citroen during the 2005 and 2006 seasons following his departure from the Citroen team.

So you could have considered him possibly past his peak. Except you would be very, very wrong, as he proved in spectacular fashion at that year's X Games.

The rally legend was cruising to an easy victory over Travis Pastrana going into the sprint event, pulling out a 0.77 second lead a mere 15 seconds in and going faster at every split. Then disaster struck...

Heading into the sprint course's final turn, McRae hit the jump a little too fast, something not exactly an uncommon occurrence over the course of his career due to his ethos of "If in doubt, flat out".

As a result his Subaru Impreza WRX STI landed heavily on its front left wheel, which dug into the ground sending the car into a dramatic roll.

This is where McRae showed he clearly still lived by his famous ethos, both with his committed approach to the jump and and his immediate reaction after the catastrophic landing, and before the dust had even cleared, he had turned the car around and was at maximum attack again like nothing had happened, despite a destroyed front tyre and bodywork flapping in the wind.

But the most remarkable part is that he would finish the lap a mere 0.52 seconds behind Pastrana, salvaging an incredible second place.

Pastrana summed the whole thing up nicely, saying "Dude, Colin McRae is straight up a God. He rolls the car and I didn't even know if he lost time. That guy's amazing!"