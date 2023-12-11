Car of the Year 2023 recap: all you need to know about all the winners

It's been a big Car of the Year (COTY) season in 2023 for the DRIVEN Car Guide and New Zealand Automobile Association judges.

We've covered the awards programme comprehensively online, in our Zooming with DRIVEN webcast and in print. From 10 category victors we chose our overall winner, which was of course the MG4 EV.

And you had your say with the separate Peoples Choice award, which went to the Toyota RAV4.

It's all a lot to take in. So we're prepared a final recap - kind of a COTY takeaway bag if you like - of links to all the winners right here. Click and enjoy.

Overall winner: MG4

Peoples Choice: Toyota RAV4

Small SUV: Kia Niro

Medium SUV: Honda ZR-V

Large SUV: Ford Everest

Hybrid: Toyota Corolla Cross

PHEV: Audi Q5

BEV: BYD Dolphin

Passenger: MG4

Light commercial: Ford Ranger

Luxury: BMW i7

Safest car: Tesla Model Y