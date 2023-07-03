Car-hating Australia to crack down on loud cars

Authorities in Sydney are planning to implement noise-activated cameras in popular areas known for hooning activities in an effort to curb excessive noise caused by loud exhausts.

This technology, already utilized in New York City and California, is designed to detect the decibel level of sound emitted by passing vehicles. When an automobile surpasses the permissible limit, the camera will capture its number plate, leading to hefty fines of up to hundreds of Australian dollars.

Bayside Council, which governs local areas south of Sydney, has coordinated with government agencies to seek approval for the measure. It aims to curb "anti-social behavior" in areas such as Dolls Point, Le Sands, Rockdale, and Sandringham.

Notably, the noise limit for most cars in New South Wales is 90 decibels, with motorcycles permitted up to 94 decibels. Various authorities, including local police, can issue fines ranging from $150 to $500 AUD (around $162 to 542).

The question now is, with this new policy possibly coming to enforcement in Australia, would something like this be a fit for New Zealand? Answer the poll below and let us know what you think!