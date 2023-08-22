Car conflicts: top 10 ways fights start in cars

When did you last fight with a significant other over anything car-related?

Jog your memory with the ten most common ways fights start in cars, according to UK-based automotive marketplace Auto Trader.

Top 10 ways relationship fights start in cars

Auto Trader has conducted a new study, shedding light on the potential pitfalls of sharing cars among couples. It has revealed that over a third of respondents concede that joint vehicle ownership can be a breeding ground for disputes.

The study delves into the complexities of arguments that revolve around driving skills, trust, and fuel matters, uncovering some intriguing insights into the dynamics of these car-centric relationship spats.

Here are the full findings, indicating the common causes of arguments and the percentage of individuals who agree with the statement.

Leaving rubbish in the car/leaving the car dirty inside - 34% Pointing out perceived driver errors (aka backseat driving) - 27% Leaving the fuel tank near empty - 22% Constantly changing the driving seat position and settings - 19% Not washing or cleaning the car enough - 18% Playing music too loudly in the car - 18% Exhibiting road rage to another driver - 14% Being too fussy or precious about keeping the car clean - 14% Never checking the tyre pressure - 12% Never filling up the engine oil, water or washer fluid - 11%

Auto Trader also posed a series of questions to couples who share a vehicle, aiming to uncover the frequency of disagreements, the most significant sources of irritation, and the level of trust each partner puts in the other's driving capabilities.

The data uncovers that 38 per cent of couples have experienced conflicts tied to their shared vehicle. Notably, the age group most affected by these car-related disagreements are individuals aged 25 to 34, closely followed by couples aged 17 to 24.

The study also shows both men and women report shared frustration at the presence of clutter inside the vehicle, followed by the notorious habit of pointing out each other's driving errors—often referred to as the "backseat driver" phenomenon. Lastly, leaving the fuel tank empty emerges as a consistent issue.

However, it's intriguing to observe the different priorities of men and women. The survey reveals that women express a greater concern for partners failing to indicate turns or allowing changes to the in-car music or volume. In contrast, men emphasize their partners' negligence in checking tire pressure or maintaining essential fluids such as engine oil, water, and washer fluid.

The survey spotlights that 20 per cent of individuals would rather have their partner care for their pet than drive their car (with 29 per cent of males sharing this sentiment compared to 14 per cent of females).

Similarly, 19 per cent of drivers feel more confident in their partner's childcare skills than their prowess behind the wheel. Astonishingly, this view is held by 31 per cent of males, in contrast to a mere 12 per cent of females.

“Sharing a car can be a gateway to more freedom for couples, but it can also be a challenging household item to share. Our research makes it clear that sharing one vehicle between a couple can certainly have an impact on relationships, with both driving habits and common pet peeves proving irritating for partners," said Erin Baker, Editorial Director at Auto Trader.

"For those who can’t seem to find harmony in their car sharing, however, perhaps it’s time to look at leasing a second vehicle to discover whether this can help alleviate those extra relationship stresses," she added.

Do you agree with the study's findings?