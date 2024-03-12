Can you make a hybrid sound cool? Exhaust specialist Milltek says yes

Milltek Sport, the UK-based performance exhaust specialist (there are a number of Kiwi outlets for the brand), has turned its attention towards enhancing the "sound, aesthetics and driving dynamics of a whole new generation of petrol/electric hybrid vehicles".

Ford Puma MHEV is first for the Milltek hybrid performance exhaust treatment.

Milltek is developing performance systems for both PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle) and HEV (hybrid electrified vehicle) applications.

It has already designed and released an exhaust for the Ford Puma 1.0 mild hybrid (MHEV). The Cupra Formentor e-hybrid is next in line, while a system for the Range Rover Sport P460e PHEV is also currently under development.

In addition to the usual considerations of fit, form and sound quality for a traditional ICE application, engineers have had to assess how to manage the heat from any adjacent batteries and focus on the sound during the switch from electric operation to the engine taking over.

New exhausts are stainless steel and fit on the original mountings.

“We don’t want the crossover between electric and ICE power to be any more prominent than it is, so we increase the focus on designing our exhausts to sound better under higher load situations and be more subtle lower in the rev range,” says Steve Pound, managing director of Milltek Sport.

“While a performance exhaust is traditionally louder than a factory system, it’s not just about adding noise but ensuring a more distinctive, sportier sound."

The Milltek systems are stainless steel and are designed to mount to the original fittings, while also following the route of the factory systems. A choice of tip finishes allows customers to further individualise vehicles.

Milltek sound focuses on high load, with a more subtle soundtrack at low revs.

Should an owner wish to pursue other tuning methods, the freer-flowing systems provide the foundation for further power gains.