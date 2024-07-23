Cadillac unveils Sollei all-electric convertible concept

Cadillac has unveiled the Sollei concept vehicle, showcasing a vision of coach-built luxury in the form of an all-electric 2+2 convertible.

This design exercise, based on the Celestiq electric sedan, showcases the potential of tailor-made commissions that reflect the unique interests of Cadillac's clients.

What's in a name?

The Cadillac Sollei concept is defined by its name, which combines 'sol' (sun) and 'lei' (leisure), representing the brand's optimistic inspiration for an open-air, leisurely lifestyle.

"Sollei reimagines the discovery of travel, envisioning a personalised driving experience that connects one with the natural world around them," said Erin Crossley, design director of Cadillac.

Artful design

The Sollei's exterior features bold proportions with a low, elongated body and wide stance. Finished in a curated and hand-painted 'Manila Cream' finish, the car showcases Cadillac's penchant for bold colours. The windshield is framed in milled brushed aluminium, further highlighting Cadillac's use of natural materials.

Inside, the Sollei channels Cadillac's 'art of travel' design philosophy, elevating the travel experience with features like a fully integrated beverage chiller with a power glass door and handcrafted wood veneers. Illuminated décor and unique embellishments further add to the aesthetics.

Cadillac says the concept's design is largely inspired by the celestial environment. Sun-themed features are evident throughout the vehicle, from the sunburst-themed lighting and graphic choreography to the iridescent pink pigment in the interior Fine Nappa leather that creates a subtle sunrise effect.

The vehicle is equipped with the Cadillac's signature 55-inch pillar-to-pillar screen and incorporates intuitive front and rear command consoles for a more connected driving experience.

The Sollei concept prioritises personalisation, offering customisable ambient lighting with 126 colour options in each zone.

For bird-watching enthusiasts, a custom-designed case houses 3D-printed acrylic bird calls, a leather-bound journal and a leather tool roll, all crafted to match the vehicle's interior.

Sustainable luxury

Notably, the Sollei is the first Cadillac concept vehicle to incorporate Fine Mycelium, a bio-based material developed in collaboration with MycoWorks.

Derived from the renewable root structure of mushrooms, this innovative material is used in the concept vehicle's charging mats and door map pockets.

What's next for Cadillac?

Cadillac has not revealed whether the Sollei will make it into production, but we wouldn't hold our breath.

While a future Cadillac convertible isn't far from reality, the sheer opulence and bespoke nature of the Sollei could mean it stays as a concept vehicle for the time being.

That said, the brand seems keen to cater to the wildest desires of its most discerning customers. The customisation options featured in the Sollei could eventually be a reality for those willing to pay the price.

Closer to home, Cadillac has re-established its presence in New Zealand with the new and upcoming Lyric all-electric SUV, although pricing and launch details have yet to be confirmed.