Cadillac NZ boss played a 'leading role' in creating Lyriq EV in the US

When the Cadillac Lyriq goes on sale in New Zealand and Australia in 2024, it’ll be a lot more than just another model in the distribution portfolio for General Motors Australia & NZ managing director Jess Bala. In some respects, it's her car.

Lyriq was destined to be right-hand drive from day one.

Australian-born Bala started her career at Holden in 2009, but for nearly a decade she served as director of global product planning and product strategy for Cadillac in Detroit, before returning home to head up GM ANZ this year.

Bala was a key player in the development of Cadillac into a luxury EV brand at GM headquarters, as the brand moves toward an EV-only lineup by 2030 – and larger export ambitions.

“I really took a leading role in shaping the future of Cadillac’s portfolio and a lot of that time was spent on the Lyriq,” says Bala.

Lyriq is aimed directly at premium German EVs from Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

“I can tell you that this vehicle is a true clean-sheet design and sets the standard for where Cadillac is heading. It was a very talented cross-functional team and we spent hours going over every detail, every feature, every design element to make sure that we were really delivering a luxury vehicle and a luxury experience.

There is nothing like the sense of pride you feel when you see your baby on the road for the first time.

“As someone who’s spent her professional career in automotive, at Holden where I started or at GM over in North American or now back home, there is nothing like the sense of pride you feel when you see your baby on the road for the first time. That’s been even more true with this vehicle.”

Lyriq is manufactured in right-hand drive by the factory and will go on sale in NZ through a direct-to-customer sales programme, with specific details yet to be revealed.

You can read more about the local specification here and we can even give you some first drive impressions, so check those out here.