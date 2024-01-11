BYD's Yangwang U7: a Tesla Model S Plaid-slayer with 750kW

Jet Sanchez

  • Sign in required

    Please sign in to your account to add a vehicle to favourite

  • Share this article

BYD, the Chinese electric car giant that recently dethroned Tesla as the world's top EV producer, has set its sights on another Musk masterpiece: the Model S Plaid. 

BYD's luxury brand, Yangwang, has thrown down the gauntlet with the U7, a sleek, 750kW beast that aims to topple Tesla's top dog in the EV arena.

A flagship debut

BYD YangWang U7

Unveiled with a hefty ¥1 million price tag (NZ$226k) U7 joins the U8 SUV and U9 hypercar in YangWang's electrifying lineup. 

Designed by former Audi maestro Wolfgang Egger, the U7 boasts an aerodynamically sculpted body with a 0.195 drag coefficient - slicing through the air with minimal resistance compared to the Model S and its already impressive 0.208 cD. This efficiency translates to extended range (as yet undisclosed) on high-speed journeys - crucial for a car with such a powerful punch. 

Quad-motor madness

BYD YangWang U7

While full details remain under wraps, the U7 packs a punchy quad-motor electric drivetrain, unleashing a colossal 750 kW. 

This powerplant goes toe-to-toe with the Model S Plaid's 760kW output, hinting at electrifying performance and neck-breaking acceleration. Unlike the U8 SUV's range-extending petrol engine, the U7 likely focuses solely on battery power, keeping emissions in check.

Level 3 luxury

A prominent LiDAR sensor perched above the windshield hints at the U7's advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). This technology will likely enable Level 3 autonomous driving, taking the wheel on long stretches of highway for a truly luxurious experience.

Familiar echoes

BYD YangWang U7

While the U7 targets the premium market, its design evokes its more affordable BYD siblings. The headlights, daytime running lights (DRLs), and overall silhouette share a family resemblance with the Tesla Model 3-rivalling Seal. However, expect the U7 to stretch its legs with an estimated 0.3 m advantage over the Seal's 4.8m length.

The performance EV battle heats up

BYD YangWang U7

The U7 marks a bold move by BYD, directly challenging Tesla's dominance in the high-performance EV market. With its stunning design, exhilarating performance, and cutting-edge technology, the U7 could be the game-changer that propels BYD to even greater heights. Though the full picture remains shrouded in mystery, one thing is certain: the battle for EV supremacy just got a whole lot more exciting.

Gallery

Keep up to date with DRIVEN Car Guide

Sign up for the latest news, reviews, our favourite cars and more.

By signing up for this newsletter, you agree to NZME's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.