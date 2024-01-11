BYD's Yangwang U7: a Tesla Model S Plaid-slayer with 750kW

BYD, the Chinese electric car giant that recently dethroned Tesla as the world's top EV producer, has set its sights on another Musk masterpiece: the Model S Plaid.

BYD's luxury brand, Yangwang, has thrown down the gauntlet with the U7, a sleek, 750kW beast that aims to topple Tesla's top dog in the EV arena.

A flagship debut

Unveiled with a hefty ¥1 million price tag (NZ$226k) U7 joins the U8 SUV and U9 hypercar in YangWang's electrifying lineup.

Designed by former Audi maestro Wolfgang Egger, the U7 boasts an aerodynamically sculpted body with a 0.195 drag coefficient - slicing through the air with minimal resistance compared to the Model S and its already impressive 0.208 cD. This efficiency translates to extended range (as yet undisclosed) on high-speed journeys - crucial for a car with such a powerful punch.

Quad-motor madness

While full details remain under wraps, the U7 packs a punchy quad-motor electric drivetrain, unleashing a colossal 750 kW.

This powerplant goes toe-to-toe with the Model S Plaid's 760kW output, hinting at electrifying performance and neck-breaking acceleration. Unlike the U8 SUV's range-extending petrol engine, the U7 likely focuses solely on battery power, keeping emissions in check.

Level 3 luxury

A prominent LiDAR sensor perched above the windshield hints at the U7's advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). This technology will likely enable Level 3 autonomous driving, taking the wheel on long stretches of highway for a truly luxurious experience.

Familiar echoes

While the U7 targets the premium market, its design evokes its more affordable BYD siblings. The headlights, daytime running lights (DRLs), and overall silhouette share a family resemblance with the Tesla Model 3-rivalling Seal. However, expect the U7 to stretch its legs with an estimated 0.3 m advantage over the Seal's 4.8m length.

The performance EV battle heats up

The U7 marks a bold move by BYD, directly challenging Tesla's dominance in the high-performance EV market. With its stunning design, exhilarating performance, and cutting-edge technology, the U7 could be the game-changer that propels BYD to even greater heights. Though the full picture remains shrouded in mystery, one thing is certain: the battle for EV supremacy just got a whole lot more exciting.