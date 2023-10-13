BYD YangWang U9 is the 800kW electric supercar we need

The Yangwang U9 was recently spotted blazing through a track with glowing ceramic brakes.

BYD has been making its presence felt in China and the rest of the world, setting record-breaking sales figures with popular global models like Dolphin, Seal, and Atto 3.

However, the BYD Yangwang U9 operates on a different spectrum entirely. With this in-development supercar, BYD is diving headfirst into a segment it has yet to dominate. 

BYD YangWang U9 all-electric supercar

BYD YangWang U9
Forget Dolphin and Seal - this is the BYD you want.

The U9 will be sold under BYD's Yangwang banner, a more upscale brand aimed at luxury electric car buyers. Unlike the recently launched U8 SUV, the U9 has more ambitions for the track, coming with a quad-motor powertrain setup generating 808kW and paired with a 100kWh battery pack. It gives a range of 700km (CLTC) and allows the U9 to sprint from 0 to 100km/h in a mere two seconds.

Resting on BYD's e4 platform and armed with the DiSus-X suspension and stabilisation system, the U9 flaunts an intriguing ability to drive on three wheels—a feature, while not road-practical, that catapulted YangWang and the U9 into headlines.

Yangwang U9

Recently, BYD showed off the U9's prowess on the asphalt. A video (shared by CarNewsChina and shown above) surfaced on Chinese social media site Weibo, showcasing the electric supercar being put through its paces at a track in China. The U9 flirted with its top speed before a fierce braking test had its brake callipers glowing red—a testament to the extreme braking torque it was enduring.

The ceramic brakes on many high-performance cars, including the U9, are crafted to thrive under such rigorous conditions.

Yangwang U9 steering yoke

Earlier this year, interior patent images revealed BYD's plan to outfit the U9 with a Tesla-like steering yoke. Although the official sales date remains undisclosed, reports indicate a Chinese domestic launch in the first half of 2024. The Yangwang U9 will reportedly cost CNY 1 million or around $230,000.

As BYD and Yangwang seize premium showrooms previously housing iconic brands like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Aston Martin, and with 90 showrooms projected across 40 Chinese cities by year-end, the U9 isn’t just a car; it’s a supercar-level statement of BYD's upscale market aspirations.

