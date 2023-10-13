BYD YangWang U9 is the 800kW electric supercar we need

BYD has been making its presence felt in China and the rest of the world, setting record-breaking sales figures with popular global models like Dolphin, Seal, and Atto 3.

However, the BYD Yangwang U9 operates on a different spectrum entirely. With this in-development supercar, BYD is diving headfirst into a segment it has yet to dominate.

BYD YangWang U9 all-electric supercar

Forget Dolphin and Seal - this is the BYD you want.

The U9 will be sold under BYD's Yangwang banner, a more upscale brand aimed at luxury electric car buyers. Unlike the recently launched U8 SUV, the U9 has more ambitions for the track, coming with a quad-motor powertrain setup generating 808kW and paired with a 100kWh battery pack. It gives a range of 700km (CLTC) and allows the U9 to sprint from 0 to 100km/h in a mere two seconds.

Resting on BYD's e4 platform and armed with the DiSus-X suspension and stabilisation system, the U9 flaunts an intriguing ability to drive on three wheels—a feature, while not road-practical, that catapulted YangWang and the U9 into headlines.

Recently, BYD showed off the U9's prowess on the asphalt. A video (shared by CarNewsChina and shown above) surfaced on Chinese social media site Weibo, showcasing the electric supercar being put through its paces at a track in China. The U9 flirted with its top speed before a fierce braking test had its brake callipers glowing red—a testament to the extreme braking torque it was enduring.

The ceramic brakes on many high-performance cars, including the U9, are crafted to thrive under such rigorous conditions.

Earlier this year, interior patent images revealed BYD's plan to outfit the U9 with a Tesla-like steering yoke. Although the official sales date remains undisclosed, reports indicate a Chinese domestic launch in the first half of 2024. The Yangwang U9 will reportedly cost CNY 1 million or around $230,000.

As BYD and Yangwang seize premium showrooms previously housing iconic brands like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Aston Martin, and with 90 showrooms projected across 40 Chinese cities by year-end, the U9 isn’t just a car; it’s a supercar-level statement of BYD's upscale market aspirations.