BYD unveils $380k Yangwang U9 electric supercar with 960kW

After months of teasers and public sightings, BYD has officially launched the Yangwang U9 electric supercar.

This high-performance electric vehicle (EV) looks set to challenge the dominance of traditional exotic car manufacturers such as Ferrari and Lamborghini.

Launched in China starting at ¥1,680,000 (around NZ$383k), the Yangwang U9 boasts an impressive 0 to 100 km/h acceleration of a blistering 2.36 seconds.

From affordable EVs to luxury supercars

Having initially focused on producing affordable electric models, BYD is now expanding its horizons.

The introduction of the Yangwang ultra-luxury brand last year marked a new era for the company. The brand's first vehicle, the U8 off-road SUV, rivals luxury models like the Land Rover Defender with its 900kW hybrid powertrain and advanced features like tank turns and water floatation.

Can the Yangwang U9 rival Ferrari and Lamborghini?

BYD describes the Yangwang U9 as the "most powerful supercar in the pure electric era," as it takes the fight directly to current V12 engines.

With four electric motors, the U9 generates 960kW and 1632Nm of torque. As previously mentioned, it achieves 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 2.36 seconds, making it quicker off the line than significantly more expensive hypercars like the Ferrari SF90 and Bugatti Chiron.

The U9 features BYD's Disus X full active body control system, which, in addition to augmenting performance, allows the vehicle to perform jumps, shakes, and dances to four different song modes.

The U9's size is comparable to a Lamborghini Aventador, with exact measurements coming in at 4966mm in length, 2029mm in width, and 1295mm in height.

The car includes 12 sets of multifunctional active and passive aerodynamics kits, enhancing its performance and design appeal.

Furthermore, BYD boasts about the U9's advanced cockpit, featuring DiLink and DiPilot, and the industry's first self-developed racing assistant, covering nearly 30 tracks across China.

The interior is equipped with two LCD screens, a 10.25-inch driver's display, and a 12.3-inch vertical centre infotainment screen, with some configurations offering an additional 10.25-inch passenger screen.

The Yangwang U9 represents a significant milestone for BYD, offering a combination of luxury, performance, and advanced tech that challenges the conventional supremacy of ICE supercars.

With its launch, BYD has firmly established itself as a formidable player in the high-end performance EV market.

But could the Yangwang U9 reach markets other than China, including New Zealand? Only time will tell.