BYD to introduce PHEVs with 2000km range

BYD has been dominating the EV scene for the past couple of years, but people outside China might not realise that the company is also big on hybrid technology.

In fact, it is currently locked in competition with fellow Chinese carmaker Geely and its equally formidable plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV) expertise.

The goal is to release a PHEV capable of travelling an astounding 2000km on a single fill-up and charge.

This race highlights the increasing importance of dual powertrain vehicles while showcasing the rapid advancements in hybrid tech coming from China.

PHEV pioneers

Geely Galaxy L6 PHEV

The remarkable range promised by both carmakers is measured according to the CLTC test cycle, known for its generous ratings compared to the global WLTP cycle's more conservative figures.

Despite this, the sheer distance these vehicles can cover without needing a refuel or recharge is expected to capture the attention of consumers worldwide, offering unprecedented convenience and efficiency.

Geely's ambitious claim involves leveraging the technology behind its Galaxy L6 sedan. This model features a sophisticated setup combining a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine and a 3-speed dual-hybrid transmission with electric motors powered by a 19.1kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

Currently, the Galaxy L6 boasts a commendable total range of 1,370 km on the CLTC cycle, thanks to its dual power sources and a 192-litre fuel tank. The secret to Geely's upcoming PHEV's impressive range seems to lie in an enhanced reliance on electric power, aiming for a fuel economy rating of 2.0L/100 km.

BYD's vision for future PHEVs

On the other side of the equation is BYD, which is not only focused on extending the range of its PHEVs but also on reinforcing its status as a global leader in electrified cars.

The company plans to build upon the technology used in its Song Plus DM-i model, which currently achieves a CLTC range of 1,151 km through a combination of a 1.5-liter 4-cylinder engine, an electric motor, and a continuously variable transmission (CVT), all powered by lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries.

BYD's next-generation plug-in hybrid system, slated for a 2025 launch, promises to feature an even more efficient engine and motor, alongside batteries with significantly enhanced energy storage capacities.

But you won't have to wait that long to experience a PHEV from BYD, as the Seal U SUV is expected to arrive in New Zealand before the end of the year. That model carries much of the same looks as the Seal sedan but in a decidedly more family-friendly package. While the Seal U PHEV does not come with BYD's next-gen powertrain tech, it promises enhanced fuel economy and an all-electric range of over 100km.