BYD Shark: name of new plug-in hybrid ute confirmed

Chinese auto giant BYD has revealed the name of its highly anticipated ute model.

Dubbed the 'Shark', BYD's new plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV) is officially set to debut at the 2024 Beijing auto show.

Market disruptor

The BYD Shark, spotted in Mexico without camo. Photo / AutoDinámico

The BYD Shark emerges as a direct competitor to electrified mid-size utes from more established brands.

In many markets, including New Zealand, the new ute will likely square up against the mild-hybrid Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger PHEV and GWM Cannon Alpha, primarily due to its size and market segment.

Rugged looks

Photo / AutoDinámico

BYD has strategically teased the Shark's design, revealing a robust, squared-off aesthetic with distinctive front daytime running lights (DRLs) connected by a full-width light bar - an element that draws a visual parallel with the Ford F-150 Lightning.

Despite these similarities, the Shark establishes its own identity with unique LED signatures.

Inside, the ute will likely get a standard 15.6-inch infotainment display powered by an octa-core processor, promising a user-friendly and tech enriched driving experience.

Hybrid power play

Photo / AutoDinámico

The Shark will offer cutting-edge hybrid tech in the ute category. While BYD has yet to release complete details of the Shark's powertrain, sources indicate the vehicle will share its platform with the Fang Cheng Bao Leopard 5, an SUV sold exclusively in China.

The Leopard 5 utilises BYD's DMO (Dual Mode Off-road) platform for PHEVs. The SUV houses a 1.5-litre petrol engine, coupled with dual electric motors, producing a combined output of 505kW/760Nm.

The DMO platform can also accommodate a 2.0-litre engine, though it is currently unknown if the Shark will come with the option.

Battery specs and range figures remain undisclosed as well, although if the Leopard 5 is any indication, the Shark may pack a 31.8kWh LFP Blade battery. This power source supports 100kW fast charging, possibly taking the Shark from a 30 to 80 per cent state of charge in 16 minutes.

Based on that, the Shark may offer upwards of 1000km of combined petrol-electric range. An all-electric version might also be on the way, although the exact timeline is unknown.

Market launch

Photo / AutoDinámico

The 2025 BYD Shark plug-in hybrid ute is set to launch this week in China as a global model. That means BYD is launching the model in multiple markets, with New Zealand already on the list of confirmed recipients.

The Shark ute will reportedly make an appearance at this year's Fieldays event ahead of its official local launch.

Exact specs and pricing are to be determined, but we should know more once BYD reveals the Shark in full later this week.