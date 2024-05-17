BYD Sealion 6 plug-in hybrid SUV arrives in New Zealand

The BYD Sealion 6 plug-in hybrid (PHEV) SUV has been revealed for New Zealand, promising spirited performance, efficiency and style in a compact package.

Also known as the Seal U in other markets, the Sealion 6 will make its formal local debut at Fieldays in June along with the highly anticipated Shark PHEV ute.

Stylish, practical design

As expected, the Sealion 6's design takes after its sibling, the Seal sedan, reflecting an attractive blend of aesthetics and functionality.

The exterior features an X-shaped front end and balanced proportions that convey a robust and dynamic presence.

The interior looks contemporary, with soft-touch surfaces, premium upholstery and ergonomically designed seating for comfortable drives.

Space and practicality are also key considerations. The SUV measures 4775mm in length, 1890mm in width, and 1670mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2765mm. The boot offers a generous 425 litres of space, expandable to 1440 litres with the rear seats folded flat, making it ideal for family adventures and daily commutes alike​​.

The Sealion 6 also includes a panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable and heated exterior mirrors and a one-touch open/close tailgate.

Inside, the SUV offers a 15.6-inch rotatable full LCD touchscreen, wireless phone charging, and a premium audio system for a superior in-car experience.

Plug-in hybrid performance

The BYD Sealion 6 will be available in New Zealand in two distinct variants: the Dynamic and the Premium.

The Dynamic model features a front-wheel-drive setup with a combined power output of 160kW and 300Nm of torque, achieving a 0 to 100 km/h sprint in 8.5 seconds.

On the other hand, the Premium model boasts an all-wheel-drive system delivering 238kW and 550Nm of torque, rocketing from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.9 seconds​​​​.

Fuel efficiency is another hallmark of the Sealion 6. The Dynamic variant boasts a combined fuel consumption rate of just 1.1 L/100 km, while the Premium variant achieves 1.4 L/100 km when the battery is fully charged.

This efficiency is supported by the BYD Blade Battery, which offers a capacity of 18.3kWh and enables a pure electric range of up to 92km for the Dynamic and 81km for the Premium.

Core to the BYD Sealion 6's appeal lies in its proprietary DM-i technology, which combines a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a capable electric motor.

This hybrid system offers a combined driving range of up to 1100km, bringing us closer to hybrids with a 2000km+ range.

According to Warren Willmot, BYD Auto NZ's Manager, "The BYD Sealion 6's new platform offers New Zealanders the best of both worlds, with the ability to drive on full electric for daily commutes and the opportunity to supplement electric with the 1.5L engine for longer-range trips."

Advanced tech

Safety is paramount in the BYD Sealion 6, which comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of features designed to protect occupants and enhance driving confidence.

These features include front and side airbags for both the driver and passenger, side curtain airbags for all rows, and a 360-degree camera system.

Additionally, the vehicle is fitted with an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), enabling active safety features such as Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)​​.

Pricing and availability

The BYD Sealion 6 debuts with competitive pricing, with the Dynamic FWD variant starting at $57,990 and the Premium AWD variant at $64,990, excluding on-road costs (ORC). It arrives slightly cheaper than the fully electric Atto 3, which starts at $55,990, offering a starting point to electrified driving for those who can't yet ditch petrol power.

Available in five vibrant colours—Azure Blue, Harbour Grey, Stone Grey, Delan Black, and Arctic White—the SUV also offers interior colour themes of Black/Brown and Blue/Grey for the Premium model​​.

Kiwis can view and test drive the BYD Sealion 6 from the first week of June 2024 at local BYD dealerships.