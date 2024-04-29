BYD Ocean-M revealed as MG4-rivalling electric hot hatch

BYD recently made waves at the Beijing Auto Show with the global debut of its Ocean-M electric hatchback concept.

While BYD already has the Dolphin hatch in its lineup, Ocean-M should bridge the gap between that model and the Seal sedan, offering buyers of smaller EVs even more choice.

This new electric vehicle (EV) aims to take the fight to segment rivals like the fan-favourite MG4 and its performance XPower variant. But with Ocean-M coming relatively late to the party in Q3, it will be interesting to see how it stacks up against the best.

Design expectations

BYD has done an commendable job with the hatchback's design, giving it the best elements of its Ocean series while leaving enough room for distinctive features like a massive front splitter, aggressive side skirts, an imposing rear wing and a GT3-inspired rear diffuser.

While it's currently unclear how far along we are in the concept's design process, we reckon it's safe to expect some last-minute tweaks in the final production version, which might take on a slightly more practical form factor in the vein of Toyota's Corolla hatch.

Performance details

Reports from China also hint at a performance hot hatch version with rear-wheel drive. Combined with the latest e-Platform 4.0 architecture, Ocean-M may introduce new benchmarks for power and efficiency in EVs.

However, BYD has not yet disclosed specific power outputs or performance metrics. What remains clear is that BYD is preparing to offer something both enjoyable and accessible.

Pricing and availability

With a projected Chinese market price tag between ¥150,000 and ¥200,000 (NZ$34,700 to $46,300), Ocean-M stands as a potentially attractive option for cost-conscious performance and driving dynamics.

While BYD's plans for Ocean-M beyond China remain elusive, its hatchback format and competitive pricing make it a likely candidate for Europe and Asia, and perhaps even New Zealand, where it would have a fair shake at dethroning MG4 as the electric hatch to beat.