BYD has introduced the fifth generation of its acclaimed DM technology at a press conference in Xian, China.

The event also marked the launch of the Qin L DM-i and Seal 06 DM-i, the first vehicles to feature this cutting-edge plug-in hybrid system.

BYD says its latest advancements set three new global benchmarks: highest engine thermal efficiency at 46.06 per cent, lowest fuel consumption at 2.9l/100km and an incredible range of 2100 km.

Next-gen plug-in hybrid tech

Photo / CarNewsChina

DM, standing for Dual Mode, has come a long way since its inception with the F3DM in 2008. The new system builds on the fourth generation, showcasing significant enhancements and technological breakthroughs.

At the heart of the fifth generation DM technology is a 1.5-litre plug-in hybrid petrol engine. This engine boasts a maximum power output of 74kW and 126Nm of torque.

Achieving a world-leading thermal efficiency of 46.06 per cent, this engine benefits from several advanced technologies.

These include an ultra-high compression ratio of 16, a high tumbling air duct, an intelligent combustion system, an intelligent EFI system, an EGR before urging air extraction, intelligent split cooling and an intelligent variable lubrication system.

The system integrates BYD’s renowned Blade battery, available in two capacities: 10.08kWh and 15.87kWh.

For the electric motor, the system offers two options: the EHS120 motor with 120kW and 210Nm of torque, and the EHS160 motor with 160kW and 260Nm of torque.

The electric hybrid system (EHS) boasts a remarkable efficiency of 92 per cent under comprehensive working conditions, representing a 5 per cent improvement. Additionally, the power density has increased by 15.5 per cent to 75.47kW/l.

Photo / CarNewsChina

BYD has made significant strides in battery technology with an energy density of 115Wh/kg, marking a 15.5 per cent increase. The discharge rate now stands at 16C, up by 33 per cent, and the feedback rate has improved by 20.3 per cent to 5C. Safety and uniform temperature management remain key highlights of the Blade battery.

Charging has also seen substantial upgrades. AC charging has doubled from 3.3kW to 6.6kW, cutting charging time by 60 per cent. DC charging from 30-80 per cent now takes just 21 minutes.

Furthermore, external discharge capabilities such as V2L now support up to 6kW, enhancing the system's versatility compared to the previous 3.3kW limit.

BYD’s fifth-generation DM technology represents a significant leap forward in plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) innovation.

By achieving unparalleled engine efficiency, reducing fuel consumption, and extending driving range, BYD is setting new standards in the industry.

At a time when hybrids are seen as an increasingly viable alternative to fully electric vehicles, BYD has put renewed pressure on other carmakers, especially legacy brands like Toyota and Ford.

In related news, BYD has two models arriving shortly in New Zealand: the highly anticipated Shark PHEV ute and the Sealion 6 PHEV SUV. Both vehicles will be available for public viewing at next month's Fieldays.