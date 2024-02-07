BYD Dolphin Mini set for international launch

BYD, China's leading automaker, is launching another electric vehicle (EV) for the global market: the Dolphin Mini.

Originally launched as the BYD Seagull at the 2023 Shanghai Auto Show, this compact city EV is now set to conquer international shores following a rebranding that aligns it with BYD's ocean-themed vehicle series.

This lineup includes the affordable Dolphin electric hatchback and the Seal premium sports sedan, which have both garnered attention in the New Zealand market.

Designed for urban efficiency

The BYD Dolphin Mini/Seagull in China. Photo / CC4.0 BY-SA / Quzhouliulian

The Dolphin Mini's design caters to the urban driver, with a focus on practicality and maneuverability owing to its diminutive size.

A promotional video by BYD highlights the car's capabilities, featuring a lime green Dolphin Mini effortlessly navigating the cramped city streets and utilizing its park-assist feature for easy parallel parking.

BYD DOLPHIN MINI. Stylish design, spacious interior, advanced safety features.



The revolutionary BYD Blade Battery ensures top-tier safety and performance, while offering a range of 427km and 29-minute DC Charging (SOC 30%-80%). #BYD #DolphinMini #ElectricVehicle pic.twitter.com/8Rtl5sR6Ph — BYD (@BYDCompany) February 5, 2024

This compact EV has been received positively, evidenced by an impressive 10,000 orders within 24 hours of its Chinese launch and a production milestone of 200,000 units in just six months​​.

Power and performance

Photo / CC4.0 BY-SA / Quzhouliulian

Under the hood, the Dolphin Mini is powered by a single-motor drivetrain capable of delivering up to 55kW, making it a zippy option for city driving.

It offers two battery options in China - 30.08kWh and 38.88kWh, with the larger battery providing up to 405km of CLTC range (approximately 300 km on the WLTP cycle).

Interestingly, the European variants have seen a bump in specifications, especially in terms of safety features, suggesting a potential increase in price for export markets​​.

Global expansion

BYD is riding an aggressive expansion strategy, targeting emerging and established auto markets alike.

But it's currently unclear whether BYD New Zealand plans on offering the new Dolphin Mini (or the Yuan Up) in the local market.

In China, the Dolphin Mini (or Seagull) launched with a starting price of ¥73,800 (around $17,000), making it an ultra-affordable city EV.

Of course, once it launches in other markets, including potentially New Zealand, prices will almost definitely be higher, perhaps pushing the $20k to $30k range.