BYD and Mercedes-Benz tease new Denza Z9 GT flagship sedan

BYD's premium arm, Denza, has started teasing its latest model, aiming to solidify its position in the high-end EV sector.

The brand has set its sights on unveiling a cutting-edge luxury flagship sedan, dubbed the Denza Z9 GT, as revealed in a recent announcement on Chinese social media site Weibo.

Denza Z9 GT

While the Weibo post left much to the imagination, the accompanying visual hints suggest that the Denza Z9 GT will embrace a shooting brake design - a style that blends the sleekness of a sedan with the practicality of a wagon.

This anticipation is further fuelled by recent spy shots circulating online, showcasing the Z9 GT's testing phase in Europe.

Rumours indicate the new model will launch with battery electric (BEV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain options. The fully electric version will likely have rear-wheel drive, with the hybrid gaining all-wheel drive. Power output is expected at above 350kW.

The Denza Z9 GT is poised for its market debut towards the end of this year, according to CnEVPost. BYD is reportedly hoping to position the vehicle as a rival to the Porsche Panamera.

Relationship with Mercedes-Benz

Denza, a joint venture initiated in 2010 between BYD and Mercedes-Benz, has seen its fair share of turmoil.

After over a decade of somewhat disappointing sales figures, the two companies restructured the partnership, with BYD increasing its stake to 90 per cent in 2022. Mercedes-Benz currently holds a 10 per cent stake in Denza.

Denza has since launched a slew of notable models, including the Denza Z9 electrified minivan and the N7 and N8 SUVs.