BYD accelerates into the smart car arena with a whopping $23b investment

BYD, currently the world's leading electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, has announced a groundbreaking investment of approximately ¥100 billion (NZ$23 billion) towards the development of smart car features.

This investment signals a significant shift in the industry, focusing on the integration of advanced technologies such as semi-autonomous driving systems.

The announcement by Wang Chuanfu, BYD's chief executive and founder, underscores the company's commitment to leading the transition towards intelligent new energy vehicles.

The new frontier

The investment is set to fund the development of over 10 high-end smart driving models equipped with state-of-the-art LiDAR sensors.

The move aligns with BYD's strategy to stay ahead in the industry's evolving landscape, where the emphasis is rapidly shifting from pure electrification to advanced vehicle intelligence.

It is also a response to the growing demand for vehicles that not only reduce emissions but also enhance driving safety and comfort through intelligent features.

Future forward

One of the key innovations in development is the Navigation on Autopilot system. This advanced feature will allow drivers to remove their hands from the wheel and feet from the pedals under certain conditions, marking a significant leap towards autonomous driving.

However, it requires drivers to maintain interaction with the vehicle, such as touching the steering wheel every 15 seconds. The system, which will reportedly be a standard feature in cars priced over ¥300,000 (around NZ$69k), will soon be introduced in BYD's luxury YangWang models like the U7 performance sedan and U8 SUV.

Dual focus

Interestingly, BYD's focus isn't solely on smart cars. The company is also investing in its cargo ship fleet, having recently acquired its first ship capable of carrying 7000 vehicles.

With plans to expand its fleet over the next two years, BYD is positioning itself uniquely in the global automotive supply chain.

BYD's bold leap

BYD's massive investment in smart car technologies is a clear indicator of the direction in which the industry at large is heading.

With an emphasis on integrating advanced technologies to create more intelligent, safe, and comfortable driving experiences, BYD is paving the way for the future of motoring.

This multibillion-dollar investment not only positions BYD as a perennial frontrunner in the EV market but also reflects the evolving preferences of modern consumers who value digital innovation as much as environmental sustainability​.