An unusual turn of events in South Auckland has resulted in a five-bedroom home at 10 Tawa Crescent, Manurewa, going up for auction on 25 October, and it comes with an extraordinary offer: "Buy two cars, get a house for free."

The catch? You'd have to buy the two vehicles for nearly half a million each. We kid, of course, as the true deal involves the two cars coming with the house.

The real estate agents behind this unique listing have called this a "once-in-a-lifetime deal," while the homeowners, who are preparing to make the move to Australia, have decided to sell not only their spacious family home but also their two beloved cars.

According to the agents, "The family are moving to Australia, they’d been discussing starting afresh. My vendors said, ‘we don’t need to take this with us’, and they have a bunch of cool stuff."

But what are the cars?

The two cars included in this wacky deal are a 2017 SsangYong Korando and a 2022 Mitsubishi Triton ute, both of which were birthday gifts from the husband and wife to each other when they were brand-new.

But that's not all; alongside the near-new cars, the lucky buyer will also receive additional perks, including a near-new double fridge, a never-been-used dishwasher, and an impressive 83-inch TV.

The house itself, a two-storey brick, weatherboard, and tile structure on a 297sqm section, was originally purchased from the builder in 2015 for $625,000. Its current capital value (CV) stands at $960,000, but the agents noted that it's still too early to predict where the price will land when it goes under the hammer on OneRoof.

As for the vehicles, we know where they stand. A quick check online shows a Korando from 2017 will sell for up to $20k, while a 2022 Triton can fetch up to $60k and above. Do the math.