Bugatti would build a petrol station at your house just to keep ICE alive

In a bold statement at the FT Future of the Car Summit in London, Bugatti's CEO, Mate Rimac, emphasised the company's commitment to internal combustion engine (ICE) cars, even in the face of potential regulatory penalties post-2035.

Rimac's comments have turned heads, hinting at an innovative approach to sustaining ICE vehicles well into the future.

Navigating regulations

Rimac addressed concerns about the proposed bans on ICE cars slated for 2035, suggesting that the situation might not be as dire as it seems. “I don’t see any reason not to make them beyond 2035,” he stated. “We have developed a completely new engine and we want to use that engine for a while.”

Rimac's confidence stems from his interpretation of the regulations, which, according to him, do not explicitly prohibit the production of combustion-engined cars but may impose certain penalties.

Offbeat solutions

One of the most intriguing revelations from Rimac was the potential for Bugatti to build bespoke petrol stations at the homes of its customers. “You could even make some beautiful Bugatti fuel stations for the homes of owners, using synthetic fuels,” Rimac suggested.

This concept could be seen as a natural progression, given that electric vehicle owners already benefit from home charging solutions.

Rimac's vision implies a future where Bugatti owners might not have to rely on traditional fuel stations, thus circumventing the challenges posed by a shrinking number of public fuel stations.

This idea aligns with existing services that deliver fuel directly to consumers' homes, offering a seamless and convenient solution for luxury car owners.

Future prospects

Looking ahead, Rimac provided insights into the much-anticipated replacement for the Chiron. He promised a vehicle that brings unprecedented quality and craftsmanship.

The new hypercar, which shares no parts with its predecessor or the Rimac Nevera, is supposedly designed with crisp attention to detail.

Rimac likened the car to a finely crafted watch, where even the unseen components are built to perfection. “Everything to do with it – every little piece, even if you don’t see it – is at the absolute highest level,” he explained.