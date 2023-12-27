Bridgestone revives classic steelies with new alloy version

Bridgestone has taken a nostalgic detour with its latest wheel release. The new Bridgestone Potenza Super R.A.P Evo, a one-piece 15-inch alloy wheel, draws inspiration from the iconic Super R.A.P. wheels of the past, offering a taste of vintage style with modern performance.

The Super R.A.P., or Racing Aluminium Plate, wheels were first introduced in the late 1960s and quickly gained popularity for their lightweight construction and racetrack prowess. Bridgestone's new Evo pays homage to this heritage with its simple, clean design and unmistakable steelie-like appearance.

However, the Potenza Super R.A.P Evo is far from a mere retro throwback. Bridgestone has employed its latest engineering advancements to craft a wheel that is both lightweight and strong. The one-piece forged construction sheds unnecessary weight while maintaining structural integrity, making the Evo ideal for performance-oriented driving.

The Bridgestone Potenza Super R.A.P Evo comes in two widths (5.5 and 6.0 inches) but only one PCD size (114.3mm). This makes them a versatile choice for restoring vintage Datsuns or tuning modern Mazdas like the MX-5, as these sizes cater to many popular Japanese car models.

While Bridgestone has yet to announce official New Zealand pricing or availability, the Potenza Super R.A.P Evo, the wheels are currently listed in Japan from ¥52,800 to ¥53,900 (approximately $585 to $597), depending on configuration.

Given the growing popularity of retro-inspired modifications, it's likely that the Potenza Super R.A.P Evo will find a dedicated following among car enthusiasts worldwide.