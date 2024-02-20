BMW XM SUV wears two-tone livery as safety car

Australia's Mount Panorama circuit recently witnessed an unusual yet intriguing participant - the BMW XM.

This event, part of the Repco Bathurst 12 Hour endurance race, saw BMW’s XM SUV donning the mantle of a safety car, a role typically reserved for smaller, more agile vehicles.

A new role for XM

The BMW XM already stands out with its audacious design, but it's further accentuated in its safety car role.

Featuring a striking two-tone black and gold wrap, the XM’s presence on the track was unmissable. A large roof-mounted light bar and distinctive safety car decals completed its transformation.

Alex McLean, BMW Australia's general manager of marketing, highlighted the significance of this choice: “Our involvement with the Repco Bathurst 12 Hour as the official Safety Car partner complements the return of BMW M WRT race team to Mount Panorama, underlining BMW’s commitment to motorsport, high performance cars and the global significance of the Repco Bathurst 12 Hour.”

Powerhouse performance

The road-going BMW XM

Underneath its showy exterior, the BMW XM comes powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine paired with an electric motor.

The plug-in hybrid SUV - also available in New Zealand - delivers an impressive 480kW and 800Nm of torque. This powertrain is coupled with an eight-speed automatic transmission, propelling all four wheels.

Despite its hefty weight of over 2721kg, the XM successfully navigated Bathurst’s challenging turns in its racy role.

More than a safety car

The BMW XM's role extended beyond just leading the pack in case of an on-track incident. As McLean explained, “The new BMW XM is a key component of our new partnership and we look forward to featuring it in the 2024 edition of the event. As well as performing its important on-track duties, it will also act as a luxury transfer vehicle, transporting guests from the base of Mount Panorama to the summit and enabling them to enjoy multiple perspectives of the action.”