BMW XM SUV wears two-tone livery as safety car

Australia's Mount Panorama circuit recently witnessed an unusual yet intriguing participant - the BMW XM.
This event, part of the Repco Bathurst 12 Hour endurance race, saw BMW’s XM SUV donning the mantle of a safety car, a role typically reserved for smaller, more agile vehicles.
A new role for XM
The BMW XM already stands out with its audacious design, but it's further accentuated in its safety car role.
Featuring a striking two-tone black and gold wrap, the XM’s presence on the track was unmissable. A large roof-mounted light bar and distinctive safety car decals completed its transformation.
Alex McLean, BMW Australia's general manager of marketing, highlighted the significance of this choice: “Our involvement with the Repco Bathurst 12 Hour as the official Safety Car partner complements the return of BMW M WRT race team to Mount Panorama, underlining BMW’s commitment to motorsport, high performance cars and the global significance of the Repco Bathurst 12 Hour.”
Powerhouse performance
Underneath its showy exterior, the BMW XM comes powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine paired with an electric motor.
The plug-in hybrid SUV - also available in New Zealand - delivers an impressive 480kW and 800Nm of torque. This powertrain is coupled with an eight-speed automatic transmission, propelling all four wheels.
Despite its hefty weight of over 2721kg, the XM successfully navigated Bathurst’s challenging turns in its racy role.
More than a safety car
The BMW XM's role extended beyond just leading the pack in case of an on-track incident. As McLean explained, “The new BMW XM is a key component of our new partnership and we look forward to featuring it in the 2024 edition of the event. As well as performing its important on-track duties, it will also act as a luxury transfer vehicle, transporting guests from the base of Mount Panorama to the summit and enabling them to enjoy multiple perspectives of the action.”