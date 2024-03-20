BMW New Zealand is set to broaden its electrified vehicle range with the introduction of the X1 xDrive25e plug-in hybrid (PHEV) in Q3 of this year.

This marks a significant expansion of the X1 series, which will now feature three distinct powertrains: the TwinPower Turbo petrol, a fully electric option, and the upcoming plug-in hybrid.

Hybrid power

The X1 xDrive25e combines a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with an electric motor, delivering a power output of 180kW, supplemented by an additional 40kW from the electric motor for quick acceleration and overtaking.

This setup ensures maximum efficiency and a quiet driving experience in electric mode, thanks to BMW's fifth-generation eDrive technology.

The vehicle's high-voltage lithium-ion batteries, which are integrated into the vehicle floor, offer a usable energy content of 14.2kWh, enabling up to 89km of emission-free driving.

The X1 xDrive25e can be recharged from zero to 100 per cent in under two-and-a-half hours at a standard rate of 7.4kWh.

Additionally, the model features a larger 47-litre fuel tank, enhancing its overall range, and offers an optional trailer tow hitch with a towing capacity of up to 1700kg, highlighting its versatility.

Feature-packed

The BMW X1 xDrive25e comes equipped with a host of standard features, including a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, 18-inch alloy wheels, DAB Digital Radio, and a navigation system with augmented reality tech.

It also offers advanced driver assistance systems, such as a head-up display (HUD), parking assistant plus, and driving assistant plus with active cruise control.

BMW New Zealand will also offer additional equipment packages, such as the Innovations Package, priced at $6500, which includes an alarm system, panoramic sunroof, Harman/Kardon sound system, and electric seats with seat heating for the driver and front passenger.

The M Sport package, available for $2500, adds 18-inch M Sport alloy wheels, adaptive M suspension, and M-specific interior and exterior design elements.

Pricing and availability

With the upcoming launch of the X1 xDrive25e, BMW New Zealand not only expands its X1 lineup but also strengthens its position as a leader in local electrified mobility.

The new model joins a portfolio of seven PHEVs and 12 fully electric variants, offering what BMW says is the most diverse range of electrified vehicles among all brands in the country.

With a competitive price point of $86900 and customer deliveries commencing in Q3, the X1 xDrive25e is set to be a compelling option for Kiwis seeking an electrified SUV that boasts efficiency, performance, and luxury.