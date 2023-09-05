BMW Vision Neue Klasse concept previews the brand's future

BMW has revealed our first look at its future with the Vision Neue Klasse, a radical design study that evolves upon the i Vision Dee concept from earlier this year.

While the i Vision Dee previews the next BMW 3 Series, the Vision Neue Klasse is much more ambitious: it will reportedly inform the next generation of BMW vehicles, which will start production in 2025.

"The design of the Neue Klasse is typically BMW and so progressive it looks like we skipped a model generation," said Adrian van Hooydonk, head of BMW Group Design.

With the Neue Klasse, BMW has taken its design vision to the extreme, although elements such as the shark nose front fascia, muscular body and Hofmeister kink all still feature.

The innovative E Ink technology, which BMW has been keen on, is also present, manifesting on the Neue Klasse as a helpful vision aid. It does its trick with the welcome sequence and indicator for the automatic door opening sensors.

Another radical feature is the BMW Panoramic Vision, a full-width heads-up display (HUD) spanning the entire windscreen. Paired with the central screen, the HUD will ensure new BMWs have minimal analog controls.

Other notable design elements include a light-up kidney grille, 3D-printed taillights, a panoramic glass roof, and 21-inch wheels. BMW chose a "joyous bright" luminous yellow paint finish to top things off.

These tech and design features will likely make their way to every new BMW in one way or another. BMW has already said each kidney grille application will be unique on every new model.

Beyond design, the Neue Klasse previews next-generation performance and efficiency. BMW says it will produce vehicles under this lineup "entirely without fossil fuels and with much wider use of raw and secondary materials produced with reduced CO2."

Neue Klasse models will also feature sixth-generation eDrive tech as well as enhancements in weight, aerodynamics, rolling resistance, and heat management.

The new round battery cell design also promises 20 per cent higher energy density over the current prismatic cells. Range and charging speeds will also benefit with an up to 30 per cent improvement for both. Overall efficiency will increase by as much as 25 per cent.

Inside, BMW eschewed leather and chrome for more sustainable materials. The company is also developing an "improved dismantling concept" for recycling Neue Klasse vehicles, which should help with sustainability.

While the direction BMW is taking may not be to everyone's liking, particularly with the design, infotainment solutions, and electric powertrains, the brand is moving forward with it nonetheless.

"With the Neue Klasse, we have embarked on the biggest investment in the company's history," said Frank Weber, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Development. "We are not just writing the next chapter of BMW; we're writing a whole new book. That's why the Neue Klasse will certainly impact all model generations."