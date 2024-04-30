BMW unveils new i4 and 4 Series Gran Coupe

BMW has officially introduced the latest iterations of its popular i4 and the 4 Series models, marking a significant update in design and technology.

These new compact vehicles promise the next stage of BMW's esteemed Gran Coupe experience with a blend of performance, style, and cutting-edge technology.

Revamped design and enhanced features

The BMW i4 and 4 Series Gran Coupe showcase a strikingly refreshed exterior. Notable updates include newly designed headlights and optional Laserlight taillights that strengthen their road presence.

The front features a redesigned BMW kidney grille - fully enclosed and topped with a matte silver honeycomb pattern in the i4, highlighting its electric nature.

The combustion-engine versions of the 4 Series Gran Coupe have air intakes with a new mesh structure painted in matte Quartz Silver, which underscores their dynamic aesthetics​​.

Both models sport a lower front apron with large side air intakes, enhancing their sporty silhouette. M Sport specification models include additional design elements such as a diffuser element in the rear bumper and larger exhaust tailpipes, now 100mm in diameter, painted in high-gloss Black when the optional M high-gloss Shadowline is selected​​.

BMW M440i xDrive Gran Coupe interior

Stepping inside, both models boast the BMW Curved Display, integrating the latest BMW iDrive system, which now includes QuickSelect.

This system reduces physical controls, emphasising a clean and modern dashboard layout. The interior ambience improves with new steering wheel designs, including a two-spoke wheel with illuminated multi-function buttons in Sport trim and an M leather steering wheel in three-spoke design for M Sport models​​.

The seats and trim have also received updates, with fresh interior trim elements and contemporary seat coverings that enhance the luxurious feel. Options like Vernasca leather and BMW Individual Merino leather are available, providing extensive customisation options.

Exterior paint finishes now include options such as Cape York Green metallic and Fire Red metallic, alongside a wide selection of BMW Individual paint finishes.

Light-alloy wheels have also been updated with new 19-inch and 20-inch designs, providing a sharper look and improved aerodynamics​​.

Improved power and driving dynamics

BMW i4 M50 xDrive

The new all-electric BMW i4 blends high performance and zero emissions. It offers a choice of three power variants, starting with the i4 eDrive35, which delivers 213kw/400 Nm, achieving 0-100km/h in six seconds flat.

The i4 eDrive40, with 250kW/430 Nm, can do the same in just 5.6 seconds. At the top of the range, the i4 M50 boasts a formidable 406kW/795Nm, besting the lot with 3.9 seconds​​.

BMW i4 M50 xDrive interior

The i4 boasts improvements in range. Depending on the variant, this EV can achieve 386 to 600km under the WLTP cycle.

Meanwhile, the new BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe comes with both combustion engines and mild hybrid systems.

BMW M440i xDrive

The M440i xDrive features an inline-six petrol engine with 280kW/500Nm, enhanced by a 48V mild hybrid system for sharper power delivery and improved efficiency. It accelerates from 0-100km/h in 4.7 seconds.

The entry-level 420i offers a more modest 137kW/300 Nm, with a sprint time of 7.9 seconds, demonstrating a balance of performance and efficiency for everyday driving​​.

All versions benefit from BMW's latest bespoke suspension setups to enhance ride comfort and driving dynamics.

The i4 features rear air suspension with automatic self-levelling, while both models enjoy the benefits of lift-related dampers and a sophisticated double-joint spring strut front axle and five-link rear axle​​.

Market launch and availability

The new BMW i4 and 4 Series Gran Coupe will arrive in showrooms in July 2024. A New Zealand release seems inevitable, though we'll have to wait for details regarding local trim levels and specifications.

As for pricing, the UK gets the base 4 Series from £43,830 (around NZ$92,000), with the fully electric i4 starting at £50,365 (NZ$105,700).