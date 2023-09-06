BMW to launch entry-level EV locally

Damien O’Carroll

  • Sign in required

    Please sign in to your account to add a vehicle to favourite

  • Share this article

BMW New Zealand has announced that it will introduce the new iX1 eDrive20 to the local market early next year.  

The eDrive20 will be the second all-electric model variant of the iX1 (with the more powerful AWD xDrive30 M Sport already being on sale here) and is powered by a single electric motor with a maximum output of 150kW (with a "temporary boost") and 247Nm.

BMW NZ is quoting a provisional WLTP range of 430 to 475 kilometres from the 64.7kWh battery, and the company says that the iX1 eDrive20 accelerates from zero to 100km/h in 8.6 seconds, while its top speed is electronically limited to 170km/h. 

This is of course less than the considerably more powerful xDrive30 M Sport, which pumps out 230kW/494Nm and hits 100km/h in 5.4 seconds, although the range takes a hit, with a maximum claim of 440km from the hotter AWD version that packs the same battery as the FWD eDrive20.

Like its more powerful sibling, the eDrive20 is capable of three-phase AC charging with an output of up to 22kW, with a charging time of 3:45 hours, and up to 130kW DC fast charging, which will take 29 minutes to take the battery from 10 to 80 percent charge.

BMW NZ says the iX1 eDrive20 will offer a "comprehensive range of standard equipment", including the new iDrive system with "QuickSelect" and the new BMW Operating System 9, which enables a "wider range of digital content for information and entertainment" while also allowing for over-the-air functions.

The company says that specification and pricing details for the iX1 eDrive20 will be announced ahead of local introduction in 2024.

Given that the xDrive30 M Sport lands at $98,900 and the ICE X1 sDrive18i starts at $72,400, there is potential for the eDrive20 to slip in under the $80k Clean Car rebate ceiling. If it is still in place after this year's election, that is.

Keep up to date with DRIVEN Car Guide

Sign up for the latest news, reviews, our favourite cars and more.

By signing up for this newsletter, you agree to NZME's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.