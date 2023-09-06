BMW to launch entry-level EV locally

BMW New Zealand has announced that it will introduce the new iX1 eDrive20 to the local market early next year.

The eDrive20 will be the second all-electric model variant of the iX1 (with the more powerful AWD xDrive30 M Sport already being on sale here) and is powered by a single electric motor with a maximum output of 150kW (with a "temporary boost") and 247Nm.

BMW NZ is quoting a provisional WLTP range of 430 to 475 kilometres from the 64.7kWh battery, and the company says that the iX1 eDrive20 accelerates from zero to 100km/h in 8.6 seconds, while its top speed is electronically limited to 170km/h.

This is of course less than the considerably more powerful xDrive30 M Sport, which pumps out 230kW/494Nm and hits 100km/h in 5.4 seconds, although the range takes a hit, with a maximum claim of 440km from the hotter AWD version that packs the same battery as the FWD eDrive20.

Like its more powerful sibling, the eDrive20 is capable of three-phase AC charging with an output of up to 22kW, with a charging time of 3:45 hours, and up to 130kW DC fast charging, which will take 29 minutes to take the battery from 10 to 80 percent charge.

BMW NZ says the iX1 eDrive20 will offer a "comprehensive range of standard equipment", including the new iDrive system with "QuickSelect" and the new BMW Operating System 9, which enables a "wider range of digital content for information and entertainment" while also allowing for over-the-air functions.

The company says that specification and pricing details for the iX1 eDrive20 will be announced ahead of local introduction in 2024.

Given that the xDrive30 M Sport lands at $98,900 and the ICE X1 sDrive18i starts at $72,400, there is potential for the eDrive20 to slip in under the $80k Clean Car rebate ceiling. If it is still in place after this year's election, that is.