BMW reveals Neue Klasse battery tech details

BMW has long teased the industry with hints of revolutionary battery technology poised to redefine electric vehicles (EVs).

Finally, the veil has been lifted on the capacities that will power the much-anticipated Neue Klasse platform.

New batteries for Neue Klasse

BMW Vision Neue Klasse

More than offering cutting-edge design, the Neue Klasse architecture will also show off advanced battery tech.

BMW has now confirmed that the NK vehicles will be powered by the new sixth-generation BMW xDrive technology, offering three battery capacities: 75kWh, 90kWh and 105kWh.

This development marks a significant leap forward, promising to enhance the driving experience with longer ranges, faster charging times and innovative features like bidirectional charging.

The Neue Klasse platform will cater to a wide range of driving needs with its three battery options. While these capacities are designed to align with current market trends, they represent a strategic sizing choice by BMW, focusing on efficiency and interior space optimisation.

Interestingly, these new batteries will utilise cylindrical lithium-ion cells developed in partnership with Chinese tech firm EVE Energy. These cells are purportedly 20 per cent more energy-dense than BMW's previous battery packs.

Improved range, faster charging

BMW Vision Neue Klasse X

The advancements in battery technology are complemented by a new 800-volt electrical architecture, which promises a 30 per cent improvement in charging speed compared to BMW's current EV offerings.

This means that drivers can expect to add approximately 300km of range in just 10 minutes of charging - a significant boost that could dramatically change the EV user experience.

Moreover, the Neue Klasse platform aims to deliver a 30 per cent increase in range, achieved through a combination of aerodynamic design, tyre and brake innovations and overall vehicle efficiency improvements.

Bidirectional charging: a first for BMW EVs

Vision Neue Klasse X and Vision Neue Klasse

Adding to the allure of the NK platform is the introduction of bidirectional charging capabilities.

This feature allows Neue Klasse vehicles, such as the upcoming 3 Series and X3, to not only draw power from the grid but also contribute back to it.

In practical terms, this could mean supporting the household during power outages or leveraging off-peak energy rates.

BMW Neue Klasse production timeline

With production slated to begin in 2025, the SUV model is expected to lead the charge, followed closely by the sedan variant in early 2026.

Inspired by the Vision Neue Klasse and Vision Neue Klasse X concepts, these vehicles promise to embody BMW's vision for the future of electric mobility, blending cutting-edge technology with the brand's design and performance standards.