BMW marks 100 public EV chargers installed in New Zealand

BMW New Zealand is making significant strides in enhancing the electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure across the country.

With the recent milestone of over 100 public chargers installed, the company continues to solidify its commitment to supporting sustainable transportation.

Strategic expansion

The expansion involves the strategic placement of BMW Wallbox chargers at over 42 locations throughout New Zealand, encompassing both the North and South Islands.

These locations include luxury hotels, motels, lodges, golf resorts, and restaurants. This strategy ensures that EV drivers have ample opportunities to recharge their vehicles while enjoying the amenities of these premium venues.

According to BMW New Zealand, the typical duration of a visit to these venues aligns perfectly with the time required to either top-up or fully charge an EV, depending on the model. This integration of charging solutions into daily activities aims to enhance the convenience and accessibility of EV charging for all users.

Leading the charge

BMW i4 eDrive 40

BMW New Zealand boasts the most extensive range of EVs in the country, offering 15 variants across seven model lines. This diverse portfolio underscores BMW's dedication to providing options that cater to a broad spectrum of customer preferences and needs.

The BMW iX3 has emerged as a frontrunner in the EV market, leading sales with 40 registrations this year. Following closely are the BMW i4 eDrive40 and i4 M50, with 33 and 28 registrations, respectively.

Together, the iX3 and i4 models represent 44 per cent of BMW's total EV sales from January to April 2024. This impressive market performance reflects the growing popularity and acceptance of BMW's electric models among New Zealand consumers.

To further encourage the adoption of electric vehicles, BMW New Zealand is offering a complimentary Generation 3 BMW Wallbox with the purchase of every new fully electric BMW model. This initiative aims to ease the transition to electric mobility by providing customers with the necessary infrastructure to charge their vehicles conveniently at home.