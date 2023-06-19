BMW M Series will soon lose DCT and manual versions

If you're fond of the dual-clutch transmission (DCT) and manual setups on BMW M Series vehicles, you may want to snag one now, as they will soon go the way of the dinosaurs.

In other words, they'll be extinct quicker than you might like.

According to a report from Top Gear, BMW is investing heavily in automatic M cars as it transitions to producing only electric vehicles (EVs). That means the DCT and manual versions will soon go away, likely leaving the latest BMW M2 as the last in the series to feature a six-speed manual gearbox.

It seems the DCT will bear the brunt of it, but things don't look peachy for the gear stick, either.

"The double clutch, from BMW M's point of view these days, it's gone... It's now manual or automatic, and automatic electrified for the future," said Dirk Hacker, Head of Development at BMW M.

As for the reasoning behind these decisions, BMW says it's all about practicality. Company engineers allegedly preferred the automatic for the M2's sibling, the M5, due to its sheer comfort and low-speed maneuverability. The automatic also offers better performance than the manual, according to Hacker.

As far as we can tell, this is your final chance to get behind the wheel of a manual BMW M vehicle - ICE or otherwise. While Lexus and Toyota are rushing to bring EVs with simulated manual gearboxes to the market, BMW says it has no plans to follow the Japanese automaker.