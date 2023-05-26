BMW i5 revealed: $197k, 442kW is the minimum for Kiwi buyers of 5 Series EV

BMW New Zealand has confirmed the first-ever pure-electric 5 Series, the i5, will be here before the end of the year.

Based on the new eighth-generation 5 Series sedan, the i5 will only be only offered in flagship M60 xDrive form for Kiwi buyers at launch. The means dual motors with 442kW/820Nm, 0-100km/h in 3.8 seconds... and a starting price of $196,900.

The 84kWh battery gives a claimed range of 516km. It can charge at up to 205kW, meaning 10-80 per cent can be achieved in "around 30 minutes", says BMW.

The chassis features directly controlled wheel slip limitation, integrated braking system and sport steering with variable steering ratio as standard. M sport suspension, M sport brake system and the Adaptive M Suspension Professional with electronically controlled shock absorbers, Integral Active Steering and new vertical dynamics management.

The i5 retains BMW's signature 50/50 weight distribution.

The BMW i5 M60 xDrive is fitted as standard with the M Sport package and can be specified with M Sport Plus to add further M-inspired bling.

The interior features the BMW Curved Display, with a combination of 12.3-inch and 14.9in screens. The steering wheel has been redesigned with a flattened lower section.

The new BMW Interaction Bar is standard on the M60 xDrive: the backlit crystalline surface extends across the entire width of the instrument panel far into the door panels and includes touch-sensitive control panels.

BMW "CraftedClarity Glass" is also standard: the iDrive controller, start/stop button, volume roller and gear selector rocker switch are finished in crystal-cut glass elements manufactured by Swarovski.

BMW's latest operating system enables in-car gaming and video streaming on the Control Display, via the AirConsole platform. According to BMW: "The driver and passengers can enjoy games while the vehicle is stationary, for example to bridge waiting times while charging the high-voltage battery."

Being a BMW, buyers can go wild with options. Among them are Individual Metallic blue and grey paint finishes ($2600), a choice of upholstery/trim options, a Comfort Package ($2300) and M Sport Plus ($4700), with extra M-specific trim and colours inside and out.

While the spotlight is on the i5 M60 for now, there will also be a range of plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) versions of the new 5 Series available, as well as conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) models. NZ-specific details of either are yet to be confirmed.

The new 5 Series is significantly upsized from the outgoing model: 97mm longer (now over five metres), 32mm wider and 36mm taller.