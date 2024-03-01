BMW has unveiled the i5 Flow Nostokana, an art car that takes colour-changing to a whole new level.

This innovative vehicle, inspired by renowned South African artist Esther Mahlangu's 1991 BMW 525i Art Car, is a dynamic canvas that shifts colours on demand.

A tribute to an icon

Esther Mahlangu, celebrated for her contribution as the first woman and African artist in BMW's Art Car series, has collaborated once again with BMW for this project.

The 2024 BMW i5 Flow Nostokana pays homage to her original work on the E34-generation 1991 BMW 525i Art Car. It breathes new life into her distinctive designs, this time with a high-tech twist.

Cutting-edge E Ink tech

What sets the i5 Flow Nostokana apart is its use of E Ink technology.

This vehicle features 1349 segments of E Ink film, each meticulously laser-cut and individually controlled.

This advanced technology allows the car to transform its exterior into a multitude of colours and patterns.

BMW has pushed the boundaries of what's possible with vehicle exteriors, being the only carmaker capable of handling such complex curved surfaces and intricate animations

When BMW first introduced E Ink on their concept cars in 2022, it was a novel concept limited to black and white colour changes.

However, with the i5 Flow Nostokana, BMW demonstrates its prowess in creating complex shapes and patterns, showcasing an ability to display up to 32 colours - much like last year's i Vision Dee concept.

A unique collaboration

Accompanying the i5 Flow Nostokana's debut is a unique soundscape created by Italian composer Renzo Vitale.

This composition, to be featured at Frieze Los Angeles starting 29 February, incorporates elements of Mahlangu's artistic process, including the sound of the feathers she uses for painting and her voice, blended with the sound of pencils used by BMW designers.

Andrian van Hooydonk, the head of BMW Group Design, lauds the i5 Flow Nostokana, stating, “The BMW i5 Flow Nostokana honours the history of the BMW brand and continues the story of our global cultural engagement in a unique way. It combines art and design through progressive technology. Here, technology itself becomes art.”

Esther Mahlangu with BMW Group engineer Stella Clarke

While the BMW i5 Flow Nostokana will remain a one-off masterpiece, the innovations introduced by E Ink technology hint at a future where such dynamic designs could become a staple in production vehicles.

This innovative art car not only celebrates BMW's rich history but also paves the way for a new era in vehicle design and cultural engagement.