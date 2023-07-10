BMW eyes 'no-cost' hydrogen fuel-cell option for EV buyers

BMW buyers may soon have the option to purchase hydrogen fuel-cell models (FCEVs) instead of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) at no extra cost.

As reported by Auto Express, BMW is working on compact hydrogen fuel tank technology that can fit in vehicles also designed to run on electric propulsion.

That could mean BMW will someday offer at least one model that can accommodate both a hydrogen-electric or battery-electric powertrain.

BMW hydrogen programme head Juergen Guldner has said that mass-producing FCEVs could become less expensive and more sustainable than building BEVs, as the former typically requires 90 per cent less battery material.

The German automaker plans to incorporate design changes to allow both power sources to fit under one vehicle platform.

For example, the BMW iX5 Hydrogen - which is now in pilot testing - currently uses two large fuel tanks positioned at the centre of the vehicle. With the newer design, the hydrogen tanks would be downsized and multiplied to fit in chassis pockets normally used to house battery packs in BEVs.

With that in mind, the first production BMW FCEV could come in the form of an iX SUV, due before the end of the decade. It won't be the iX5 Hydrogen exactly, but Guldner has indicated it will be similar in size and market segment.

Would FCEVs make sense in New Zealand? Taranaki-based Hiringa Energy says four hydrogen refuelling stations will come online in the country this year, with up to 100 more stations to be erected by 2030.