BMW 5 Series and i5 Touring receive M Performance upgrades

BMW has unveiled an array of M Performance Parts for its latest 5 Series Touring and i5 Touring models, the latter of which is coming to New Zealand later this year.

This new collection, consisting of bespoke carbon fibre enhancements and sleek interior modifications, promises to elevate the sporty demeanour of these luxury wagons.

Carbon fibre showcase

Headlining the new additions are the exterior carbon fibre components designed to amplify the aesthetic appeal of both models.

The highlight is a three-piece M Performance carbon front splitter, which merges seamlessly with the car's design, enhancing its sporty allure without the typical aftermarket appearance. Further carbon fibre enhancements include elegant wing mirror caps and side skirt extensions that accentuate the vehicle's dynamic lines.

Adding a more personalised touch, BMW offers Frozen Black accent stripes that trace the shoulder line, complemented by M Performance decals on the side sills.

A particularly striking feature at the rear is the new carbon fibre diffuser, which, while less extreme than some offerings for models like the M4, still provides a distinctive, aggressive flair.

Wheel options

To match the enhanced exterior styling, BMW introduces four new wheel designs for these models, available in 19-, 20-, and 21-inch diameters.

The 19-inch M Performance alloy wheels, notable for their Y-Spoke design and matte black finish, are tailored for enthusiasts looking for peak summer performance. These wheels come equipped with high-performance tyres designed for superior grip.

Behind these striking wheels are equally impressive M Performance 20-inch brakes featuring red-painted callipers, a robust six-piston setup at the front and a single-pot configuration at the rear.

Interior touches

BMW has kept up on elevating style and functionality inside the cabin. The enhancements include M aluminium door sill trims and new door projector slides, which project the M logo, adding an exclusive touch every time the door opens.

Both models further elevate with M Performance floor mats that feature contrast stitching and a leather-look border, alongside stainless steel pedals that underscore the vehicle's sporty credentials.

Additional accessories, such as a bespoke key case crafted from Alcantara and leather and a carbon fibre fuel filler cap, are available for the discerning owner, offering an extra layer of personalisation.

Availability and market launch

While BMW has not yet disclosed specific pricing for these M Performance Parts, it has confirmed that these accessories will be available starting this month.

However, Kiwis will have to wait a while longer as the new BMW i5 Touring will only arrive during the third quarter of 2024. In the meantime, BMW fans who can't wait to get their hands on the new i5 could opt for the sedan version, which was launched last year and starts at $196,900 RRP.