Beyond batteries: Rimac explores radical new power source for EVs

Rimac, the Croatian powerhouse renowned for its electric hypercars like the Nevera, is making waves with a potentially game-changing exploration: using fossil fuels to generate electricity for their future vehicles.

While seemingly contradictory to their electric vehicle (EV) focus, founder and CEO Mate Rimac envisions a technology that ditches hefty battery packs and embraces refuelling over charging.

Nanotubes: superheating liquid fuels for electric power

Unlike conventional hybrid range extenders, Rimac's concept goes beyond simply burning fuel to power the electric motor. Their approach involves "superheating liquid fuels like LPG, hydrogen, and diesel" through nanotubes - microscopic cylindrical structures with remarkable properties.

This superheating process, as explained by Rimac to Autocar, would generate electricity with an atounding 80 per cent efficiency, far exceeding the typical 30 per cent efficiency of internal combustion engines (ICE).

Moreover, the emissions produced, while not entirely eliminated, would be significantly lower than those of traditional petrol engines.

Challenges and implications

While the potential benefits are enticing, hurdles remain. This technology is still in its early stages, with Rimac partnering with a promising startup experimenting with nanotubes on a small scale.

The founder himself acknowledges the development timeline remains unclear, stating that the program's primary purpose is "to test the viability of nanotubes" as a viable energy source for cars.

Despite the uncertainties, the implications are significant. If successful, this technology could revolutionize the automotive industry, particularly for performance-oriented vehicles like sports cars, notoriously sensitive to the weight and packaging limitations of conventional battery-electric setups.

By embracing the efficiency and convenience of fossil fuels while mitigating their harmful emissions, Rimac's exploration could pave the way for a cleaner and more exciting future for hypercars and beyond.

The road ahead

Rimac's venture into fossil fuel-powered electricity generation for electric vehicles is a bold and audacious move. While challenges and uncertainties lie ahead, the potential rewards are substantial.

With their proven track record of innovation and Mate Rimac's unwavering dedication to pushing boundaries, we can expect to hear more about this revolutionary technology in the years to come.

Only time will tell if nanotubes will power the next generation of Rimac hypercars, but one thing is certain: this exploration opens up a fascinating chapter in the ever-evolving story of electric mobility.