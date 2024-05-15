It's no secret that Bentley is phasing out the pure internal combustion engine (ICE) variants of its luxury vehicles, marking the end of an era for its 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engines. This transition is part of a broader strategy to embrace hybrid technology across its model range.

The end of an iconic engine

Bentley Continental GT 'Edition 8'

The discontinuation of the ICE-only V8 engine will see the introduction of the 'Edition 8' special models for the Bentley Continental GT, Continental GTC and Flying Spur before they transition to a new plug-in hybrid (PHEV) system.

This new setup boasts an impressive 551kW and offers up to 80 km of electric-only range, signalling a significant technological leap from the traditional W12 engines.

Edition 8's exclusive features

Bentley Flying Spur 'Edition 8'

Bentley's 'Edition 8' nods happily at the outgoing engine, celebrating the brand's rich heritage blended with modern amenities.

These models come equipped with the Blackline specification, featuring a polished jewel-style filler cap and a choice between 22-inch five- or ten-spoke wheels with self-levelling badges.

The aesthetic appeal is further enhanced by a selection of over 60 exterior paint colours, allowing for a high degree of personalisation.

Stepping inside, the Edition 8 models live up to its predecessors with a rotating display and Comfort Specification seats adorned with contrast stitching and Palm Fluting—a detail previously unseen in mainstream Bentley productions. The interiors also feature special Edition 8 badging, underscoring the exclusivity of these vehicles.

Pricing and availability

While Bentley has not disclosed the exact number of Edition 8 models to be produced or their prices, potential buyers can expect a premium over the standard models. There's also the issue of availability, which seems to be limited to North America for now.

Nonetheless, first deliveries are expected to commence shortly, offering enthusiasts one last opportunity to own a piece of Bentley's V8 legacy.

This transition reflects Bentley's commitment to greener technology, aligning with its goal to offer only hybrid or electric models by 2026.

The shift away from the V8 is not just a change in powertrain technology but also a significant step towards reducing the brand's environmental impact while continuing to deliver the performance and luxury that Bentley is renowned for. Bentley's first all-electric vehicle is also expected in 2026 after first being announced for 2025.