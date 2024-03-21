Beach Hop 2024: Ford New Zealand kicks off 60th celebrations for Mustang

Ford New Zealand is kicking off Mustang 60th anniversary celebrations with a special "Mustang day" today, 21 March, at the country's biggest hot rod and nostalgia festival: Repco Beach Hop.

Special Mustang displays at Beach Hop this year.

Thousands of Beach Hoppers will be travelling from the event base of Whangamata to Thames on a "Power Cruise". The day in Thames has been dedicated to the Ford Mustang and its 60th Anniversary. There will be special Mustang displays and events and the team from Ford NZ will be handing out awards for the Top Five Mustangs of the Day.

In keeping with the 60th Anniversary theme, the main prize of the Repco Beach Hop 2024 is also a pristine 1966 Ford Mustang.

On Friday March 22, the Ford NZ team will be based in front of the Fairview Motors Ford dealership on the main street in Thames with a number of special vehicles on display, including the latest Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trusts lottery prize - a Shelby Wide Body Super Snake Mustang.

Quite a raffle prize: Shelby Wide Body Super Snake is worth $300k.

Beach Hoppers can check out the car at the event from 10:30am. Attendees can purchase tickets online by scanning a QR code or going to the ARHT link found on the prize vehicle.

Powered by a 615kW Whipple supercharged 5.0-litre Coyote V8, the Shelby Wide Body Super Snake is valued at more than $300,000.

All-new Mustang on the way this year

Track-ready Dark Horse is confirmed for NZ later this year.

This is also the year the new 7th generation Mustang arrives in NZ. Dealers have already taken orders for the GT model, as well as the limited-edition Dark Horse.

NZ Mustang debut at ITM Taupō Super400

Early build 7th-gen Mustang will be on show in Taupo next month.

Ford New Zealand has secured an early build Mustang GT for display at the 2024 ITM Taupō Super400 race, on April 19-21. Customer vehicle arrivals begin in Q3 of this year.

Anniversary Celebrations

Mustang will turn 60 on April 17 this year and Ford will be hosting celebrations around the world. More than nine million Mustangs have been sold since it was first launched in 1964.