Austin J40 Pedal Car: special continuation model is a tiny thing of beauty

It's not just full-size exotic cars that get limited-edition "continuation" models: Austin Pedal Cars has collaborated with Savile Row, London clothmaker Holland & Sherry to create an exclusive Austin J40 Continuation built especially for the 2024 Concours on Savile Row event being held this week.

Shop included for scale. Oh, and because this tiny car is a colab.

Continuation cars are reborn versions of classics, built and presented just as they were in their heyday (but often with the necessary modernisation). The likes of Aston Martin, Bentley and Jaguar have all made continuation versions of iconic models from the past; the cars take a lot to make and cost a lot to buy.

Austin Pedal Cars revived the classic J40 Pedal Car in 2023, 52 years after it had been shelved in 1971. The Holland & Sherry version is one-of-a-kind for the show, but does mark the launch of a bespoke programme for the J40 Pedal Car, where buyers can commission their own versions.

The bespoke interior of the Holland & Sherry Austin J40 Continuation is finished in Holland & Sherry cloth, and features a sumptuous, individually designed and tailored seat which is complimented by a handbrake gaiter trimmed to match.

Cloth provided by Holland & Sherry; it's what they do.

The cloth, chosen to match the car's turquoise paintwork, has also been used in a range of unique accessories including a fine leather satchel and tool-roll.

Specification highlights include:

Sculpted aluminium bodywork

Holland & Sherry seat and handbrake gaiter

Aluminium wheels with chromed hub caps

Rack and Pinion steering system

Opening bonnet with rocker cover and spark plugs

Opening boot with battery access and storage

Working headlights, horn, and instrument panel

Three-spoke, wood rim Moto-Lita steering wheel

Holland & Sherry trimmed Austin satchel and tool-roll

Says Austin Pedal Cars: "While this unique J40 Continuation has been designed and built to be used as a child’s pedal car, there is no doubt that it would enhance any private automotive collection, and also lends itself to be used a stunning piece of interior decorative art."

It is indeed for sale, with prospective buyers encouraged to contact the company directly. The price? Well, Austin Pedal Cars doesn't even give set retail stickers for the built-to-order standard J40 Pedal Cars on its website, so if you have to ask, etc. Some of the restored originals being offered by the company cost up to NZ$27,000.