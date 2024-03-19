Audi unveils tech-focused 2025 Q6 and SQ6 e-tron

Audi has officially revealed its newest electric SUVs, the 2025 Audi Q6 e-tron and SQ6 e-tron.

These models mark a significant leap forward in the brand's electric vehicle (EV) offerings, targeting the luxury market with cutting-edge technology and compelling design.

Refined performance

Audi Q6 e-tron

Scheduled to hit the market by the end of this year, the Audi Q6 e-tron emerges as a sibling to the similarly sized ICE-powered Q5, albeit with a futuristic twist.

The new electric SUV, along with the SQ6 e-tron, will initially feature two-motor all-wheel-drive configurations, boasting up to 340kW and 380kW, respectively.

But the heart of these vehicles lies in their innovative 800-volt electrical architecture, coupled with a substantial 94.4kWh battery pack.

Audi's engineers estimate an EPA range of at least 300 miles (483km) for the Q6 e-tron, setting a new benchmark for electric SUVs in its class.

Modern design meets practicality

Embodying classic Audi aesthetics with a modern flair, the Q6 and SQ6 e-tron showcase a refined and athletic design.

The exterior features a distinctive grille, pronounced fenders, and Matrix LED and OLED lighting, making for an eye-catching presence on the road.

Interior space is generously proportioned, thanks to a cleverly extended wheelbase. The use of sustainable materials, alongside innovative OLED technology for the dashboard displays, emphasises Audi's commitment to eco-conscious luxury.

With a heavy focus on digital integration, the vehicles offer an intuitive user experience, enhanced by a new Android-based infotainment system.

Advanced electric architecture

The 800-volt system underpinning these models facilitates rapid charging capabilities, with the possibility of adding over 240km of range in just 10 minutes at optimal charging stations.

This feature, combined with the anticipated range, addresses one of the most significant barriers to EV adoption: range anxiety.

Despite the impressive power output, Audi has prioritised efficiency and driving dynamics. The SQ6, with its slightly lower range due to higher performance, still promises an exhilarating acceleration from 0 to 96km/h in just 4.2 seconds.

Pricing and availability

While official pricing and local availability for the Audi Q6 and SQ6 e-tron remain under wraps, insiders speculate a starting price of around $110,000 for the Q6 e-tron and $120,000 for the SQ6 e-tron.

This places them above their internal combustion counterparts but offers a glimpse into a future where electric mobility and luxury converge seamlessly.