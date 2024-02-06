Audi unleashes heritage-inspired RS 6 Avant GT

Audi has officially introduced its latest masterpiece, the RS 6 Avant GT.

Inspired by the RS 6 GTO concept, a project led by 12 Audi apprentices in 2020, the RS 6 Avant GT pays homage to the iconic 90 Quattro IMSA GTO race car. This limited edition vehicle, restricted to only 660 units globally, showcases Audi's dedication to innovation, luxury and performance.

Striking aesthetics

The Avant GT distinguishes itself from its siblings in the RS 6 Avant range with a more captivating design lifted primarily from the concept version.

The front fascia gets a new intake grille, apron-mounted vertical blades and a bumper-integrated splitter.

This high-performance wagon also boasts a carbon fibre hood, carbon fenders and enormous 22-inch wheels in a distinctive design. The 6-spoke wheels are shod in Continental Sport Contact 7 285/30 tyres.

Audi also enriched the vehicle's appearance with heritage decals reminiscent of its motorsport design inspiration, which differ based on the chosen colour configuration.

This exclusive colour palette includes Arkona White, Nardo Grey, and Mythos Black Metallic. The first option delivers white wheels and the decals in Audi Sport's traditional black, grey, and red, while the latter two options include a darker finish with black and grey and a choice of high-gloss or matte black wheels.

Audi RS 6 Avant GT with the 90 Quattro IMSA GTO

There are also two other exterior finish options: Chronos Gray Metallic and Madeira Brown Metallic.

Other enhancements include a pass-through roof edge spoiler, a newly defined diffuser and the removal of roof rails for a sleeker silhouette.

Impressive performance

At the heart of the RS 6 Avant GT lies a formidable 4.0-litre TFSI twin-turbocharged V8 engine, producing 463kW and 850Nm of torque - the same as the RS 6 Performance and up 22kW and 50Nm versus the base RS 6 Avant.

A standard eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox sends power to all four wheels through a permanent all-wheel-drive Quattro system.

This powertrain combination enables a remarkable 0 to 100 km/h acceleration in just 3.3 seconds - or 0.3 seconds faster than the RS 6 Avant. Top speed is rated at 305km/h.

As with the RS 6 Avant Performance, the Avant GT features a sophisticated locking centre differential.

The mechanism primarily allocates engine power in a 40:60 ratio between the front and rear axles. It can also adjust torque distribution and direct up to 70 per cent to the front or 85 per cent to the rear axle as needed in low-traction situations.

Additionally, the feature enhances handling and cornering ability, reducing understeer during high-performance driving.

The wagon's performance is further amplified by an exclusive adjustable coilover suspension and a finely-tuned Quattro sport differential, ensuring dynamic and responsive handling.

More adventurous owners can order the Avant GT with the RS sport suspension plus with dynamic ride control or the RS adaptive air suspension system.

Luxury meets functionality

Despite all the attention on design and power, Audi did not forget about the RS 6 Avant GT's interior, which comes standard with the RS design package plus.

The cabin boasts a balanced blend of luxury and practicality. It features high-quality bucket seats, a unique colour scheme and individual numbering on the centre console for all 660 units.

The black interior is complemented by red and copper accents, adding a touch of sophistication and sportiness.

The seats themselves are a combination of leather and Dinamica microfiber, with distinctive honeycomb stitching.

Also upholstered in black Dinamica microfiber are the armrests, dashboard and door waist rails, while the seatbelts are finished in full crimson red.

And like other models in the range, the RS 6 Avant GT features a triple-screen layout, including a massive 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit display and a pair of 10.1-inch centre touchscreen displays.

Sustainable manufacturing

In line with Audi's Mission:Zero initiative, the production of the RS 6 Avant GT at the Böllinger Höfe in Heilbronn, Germany, is net carbon neutral.

The facility, which also builds the Audi R8, e-tron GT Quattro, and RS e-tron GT, utilises green electricity and renewable heat sources, emphasising Audi's commitment to environmentally responsible manufacturing processes.

The pinnacle of Audi craftsmanship?

First impressions of the Audi RS 6 Avant GT tell us it's a masterpiece of engineering, design and sustainability. It represents the height of Audi's commitment to sustainable performance and luxury.

With its limited availability, the new model is set to become a coveted item among car enthusiasts and collectors alike. Deliveries are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2024, so interested buyers will have to be quick to secure one of the 660 available examples.