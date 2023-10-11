Audi Sport (that's RS, everybody) celebrates its 40th birthday

This week marks the 40th anniversary of Audi Sport - better known as the division that creates the brand's legendary RS models and looks after its motorsport programmes.

Audi Sport has often favoured super-fast cars with five doors.

The "quattro GmbH" division was formed on October 10, 1983, and was renamed as "Audi Sport GmbH" in 2016.

Anniversary events started back as May. Four Audi R8 LMS cars with liveries reinterpreting historic designs from the brand appeared at the Nürburgring 24 Hours. Audi Sport also presented a display of past and present RS models, including the Audi S1 e-tron quattro Hoonitron.

Audi continued the design theme “Past – Present – Future” with new liveries at the 2023 Spa 24 Hours. The brand won the Coupe du Roi trophy as the best manufacturer in the race, which is the world’s biggest GT3 event and takes place on the famous Grand Prix circuit at Spa.

This year's Audi R8 LMS racers have featured some special liveries.

At a Family Day hosted at Böllinger Höfe in July, owners and fans were able to take rides in the Audi R8 LMS race car and the RS Q e-tron prototype for the Dakar Rally.

Special models for the anniversary year include the RS e-tron GT ice race edition, revealed in September. Limited to 99 units, the car features an "innovative expression of individualised design", says the company.

You won't lose this in a carpark: Audi RS e-tron GT ice race edition.

The celebrations continue this weekend (October 14) at Audi facilities including the Neckarsulm factory, with company executives on hand to talk with fans, and an exhibition of historic cars.

In addition to the development and production of high-performance models, Audi Sport is active in three other business areas: vehicle customisation (Audi exclusive, Audi Sport equipment), Audi collection (lifestyle products, Audi stores) and motorsport (factory and customer racing).