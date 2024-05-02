Aston Martin officially axed its next-generation Vanquish project in November 2023. Now, the carmaker says its celebrated nameplate will mark its unexpected yet exciting return, albeit in a different form.

The British luxury marque is refreshing its lineup with the upcoming debut of a new flagship model, expected to bear the iconic Vanquish name and carry a substantially upgraded V12 engine.

The axed Aston Martin Vanquish Vision concept

The heart of this transformation is a substantially revamped twin-turbo V12 engine. The powertrain will showcase a "complete redesign" and promise a substantial 614kW and 1000Nm of torque, marking a significant leap from its predecessors.

This development represents a marked enhancement over the sub-600kW output of previous models. The new engine adds nearly 100kW over the DBS 770 Ultimate, arguably enough for a worthy successor.

Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate

Aston Martin says its engineers have refined every aspect of the internal combustion process to achieve these figures.

Key upgrades include a strengthened cylinder block and connecting rods, redesigned cylinder heads with reprofiled camshafts and optimised intake and exhaust ports.

Aston has also repositioned the spark plugs and installed high-flowrate fuel injectors. The turbochargers improve with higher speed and reduced inertia, combining to deliver enhanced performance.

In a teaser video titled 'Dawn of a new V12 era' (watch below), the brand showcased its new engine's capabilities and hinted at the name of the first model to sport this power unit through the phrase "all will be vanquished".

This nod has virtually confirmed the revival of the Vanquish nameplate, which the brand has typically reserved for its flagship models and, most recently, the shelved mid-engined Vanquish project from 2023.

Aston Martin has been testing prototypes of what is likely the new Vanquish testing in real-world conditions. Based on leaked images, the vehicle's design appears to share elements with the DB12 but with a more refined and appealing aesthetic than the DBS that it will soon replace.

Next-gen Aston Martin Vanquish prototype. Photo / Autocar UK

The official unveiling of the new flagship is slated for later in 2024, with speculation pointing to a possible reveal during the Monterey Car Week in California this August.

Beyond the Vanquish, the re-engineered V12 will also grace a few of Aston Martin's most exclusive and limited production vehicles, though we'll have to wait longer for those.